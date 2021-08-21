High school football: Hargrove, Flottmeyer come up big for La Crosse Aquinas

There was nothing that Calvin Hargrove couldn’t for the Aquinas High School football team on Friday night.
While the focus of quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer’s performance to top, Hargrove put together a memorable season debut as the Blugolds beat Prairie du Chien 49-15 in a nonconference game.
Flottmeyer completed 7 of 8 passes for 245 yards and and three touchdowns as Aquinas won its opener and showed off his new-found ability to kick off the tee, but Hargrove did a little bit of everything for his teammates and coach Tom Lee.
Hargrove rushed for two touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, made a stop behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble in a game that included a 36-point performance by the Blugolds in the first quarter.
“He is such a good football player,” Lee said of Hargrove. “He is such a good wrestler, and I think he batted .519 (as a catcher) in baseball.
“I love him. He absolutely finds a way to be around the ball all the time and has such an innate feel for what to do. If we played ultimate frisbee, he’d probably be the best guy out there, and that’s just the way he is.”
Hargrove scored the first Aquinas touchdown of the game and the last Aquinas touchdown of the game. He intercepted a Maddox Cejka pass and returned it to the end zone for a touchdown that gave Aquinas 28-0 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter the second quarter.
Flottmeyer made his game look even better by putting the Blugolds in the end zone on the final play of the first quarter and the last play of the first half. He hit Collin Conzemius on a 72-yard pass play at the end of the quarter and a 41-yarder to Will Skemp as time expired in the half.
PANTHERS DOMINANT: West Salem didn’t face much of a challenge in starting a new season against rival G-E-T.
The Panthers, who won three of four games last fall, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two more in the fourth on their way to a 48-0 nonconference victory over the Red Hawks on Friday.
Senior running back Luke Noel carried 13 times for 76 yards with touchdown carries of 4, 9, 1 and 9 yards in the first half. Junior quarterback Brett McConkey completes 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and added five carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers have high expectations on boy sides of the ball this season, and the defense have itself a nice start against by holding what has traditionally been a powerhouse offense to 83 total yards.
The Red Hawks passes for 39 yards and carried 19 times for 44 yards.