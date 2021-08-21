High school football: Hargrove, Flottmeyer come up big for La Crosse Aquinas

There was nothing that Calvin Hargrove couldn’t for the Aquinas High School football team on Friday night.

While the focus of quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer’s performance to top, Hargrove put together a memorable season debut as the Blugolds beat Prairie du Chien 49-15 in a nonconference game.

Flottmeyer completed 7 of 8 passes for 245 yards and and three touchdowns as Aquinas won its opener and showed off his new-found ability to kick off the tee, but Hargrove did a little bit of everything for his teammates and coach Tom Lee.

Hargrove rushed for two touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, made a stop behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble in a game that included a 36-point performance by the Blugolds in the first quarter.

“He is such a good football player,” Lee said of Hargrove. “He is such a good wrestler, and I think he batted .519 (as a catcher) in baseball.

“I love him. He absolutely finds a way to be around the ball all the time and has such an innate feel for what to do. If we played ultimate frisbee, he’d probably be the best guy out there, and that’s just the way he is.”