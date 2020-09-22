High school football: Holmen awaits chance to play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Kowalski isn’t afraid to make his opinion known.

That’s why the coach has never tried to paint a rosy picture for his Holmen High School football players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does he want them to be able to play? Of course. On that, he has never wavered.

He’d like nothing more than to march forward immediately with a team that has finished the MVC season with a winning record 11 years in a row. But Kowalski has also been careful not to make any guarantees about what kind of season this could be for the Vikings.

“They know I am a realist,” Kowalski said of his players. “They were super-excited the first day of practice, and they were super-excited last week when we got into pads. They really want to play, and I feel bad for the situation they are in.

“But I don’t blow smoke at anyone. We knew COVID would catch up to the program at some point in time. The chances of us being shut down at some point in the season has always been real.”

That time for Holmen is now.