The Holmen High School football team began its season by keeping in check a Chippewa Falls running game that went on to produce 376 yards in Week 2.
Those same Vikings then met up with a Menomonie offense that rushed for 284 yards in Week 1 and held it to 21 yards on 25 carries.
The cold fact is that Holmen takes an 0-2 record into Thursday’s 7 p.m. MVC opener against Central (2-0) at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field because it couldn’t capitalize on taking away what its opponents did best.
Taking the pass away from the Red Raiders — this week’s challenge — will be just as difficult, but the Vikings have at least built the confidence to understand it can be done.
“We’ve been very physical up front, and that’s been important,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “I was shocked to see the (rushing) number (for Menomonie). Once you make them one-dimensional, you can shift your defense and make some adjustments to really help yourself.
“Those were two powerhouse running programs that had to throw the ball.”
The challenge this week — a much more important one with it being an MVC contest — is reversing that approach and trying to slow down a passing offense that has been dominant.
Can the Vikings turn a passing team into a running team like they turned Chippewa Falls and Menomonie into passing teams?
Central junior Johnny Davis has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 495 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also run the ball well, but the Vikings would certainly rather take their chances with the Red Raiders running the ball instead of passing it.
“It will be different because (the Red Raiders) pass more out of the pocket than the other teams did,” Holmen defensive lineman Tate Grass said. “I think we can improve on the amount of pressure we’ve been able to put on the quarterback because this is a different look.
“(Davis) is athletic and can throw the ball well. We have to keep him in the pocket and try to get to him there.”
Central coach Tony Servais knows the pressure will be tough, but he also has confidence in his offensive line and Davis, who has made the most of his chances to run the ball, too, with 203 yards and four TDs.
“They are aggressive up front, and they fly all over the place,” Servais said of the Vikings. “We need (the line) to give Johnny time to throw, and we also need them to open up some running lanes.
“We still want to be able to run the ball and not become one dimensional.”
The Vikings are fine with being one dimensional — to an extent — in their triple-option offense.
Holmen has rushed for 515 yards — junior Brett Holden has 309 of them — and continued to move the ball consistently after starting quarterback Cameron Weber was injured in the second quarter of Thursday’s loss to Menomonie.
Junior Austin Dechant took over, and the Vikings continued to grind out first downs.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
“For getting thrown in on short notice, I think he did a great job,” Kowalski said of Dechant. “You have to simplify things at first, and there are things he can only experience by being in there with the (first team), and he has had another week of that now.”
The other thing Holmen has to do it it wants to beat Central is eliminate bad penalties. The Vikings have been penalized 13 times for 110 yards and moved back 90 yards on 10 penalties last week.
“We have to find a way to finish off drives,” Kowalski said. “That’s our bottom line right now.
“We are moving the ball, but not getting the points.
“(Eau Claire Memorial) moved the ball against Central, but didn’t get the points, so they were kind of bending but not breaking. We have to break through that.”