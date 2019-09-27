HOLMEN — Entering Friday night's showdown against Stevens Point, the Holmen High School football team's defense had a single goal: Keep the Panthers under 150 total yards.
Well, they certainly did that on Friday night, as the Vikings held Stevens Point to just 19 total yards to defeat the Panthers 44-0 in front of a packed house at Empire Stadium.
Yes you read that right. Stevens Point could only muster 19 total yards (negative 21 rushing and 40 passing) due to the suffocating Holmen defense.
"Our goal was to keep them under 150," senior defensive lineman Drake Schams said. "We trusted each other tonight and pulled through as a team tonight."
Stevens Point (0-6) had just 7 total yards entering halftime.
"If you keep a team under 150 yards, you should be able to win the game," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said.
As it has done throughout the season, Holmen (5-1) dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball.
The Panthers had no answer for the defense of Schams. It seemed he was constantly in the backfield, as he tallied two sacks, a forced fumble and forced multiple holding calls. Schams and the rest of the defensive line knew coming into the night that the Panthers liked to throw the ball after averaging more than 20 passing attempts through their first five games. They knew there would be plenty of opportunities to get after the quarterback.
"Coaches were saying they are 50-50 on passing and running the ball, so we came in ready," Schams said. "We watched a lot of film and we knew what they were going to run and pass. Our line, we like when a team passes. We like rushing the passer, we like stunting, and we know our linebackers and safeties have our backs behind us."
Offensively, the Vikings averaged 7 yards per carry, rushing the ball 54 times for 379 yards. It was another great night for senior fullback Brett Holden, who ran for 122 yards on 19 carries to go along with four short touchdown runs. Quarterback Cameron Weber also went over the century mark rushing for 102 yards. Nathan Nevala added 85 yards on seven carries while Jaedon Abraham added 58 more including a 17-yard touchdown that put the Vikings up 7-0. Overall, Kowalski was pleased with the effort.
"Four yards a carry that's all I ask from our guys," Kowalski said. "If you get that you will get first downs. When you get first downs, you are going to grind it out. Our goal every game is to wear the other team down if we can. Then the defense comes in and plays physical on top of if.
"Our special teams did a great job tonight. They (the Panthers) had to drive the whole length of the field tonight to get anything, so if you can do those three phases of the game in any given game you are going to play pretty well."