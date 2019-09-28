HOLMEN — After injuries plagued the quarterback position last season, the Holmen High School football team turned to Ryland Wall, who responded with 13 total touchdowns and zero turnovers in seven games. This season, the Vikings needed a linebacker.
Who did they turn to? Ryland Wall.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior is the definition of putting the team first.
“Great kid,” said Holmen coach Travis Kowalski, whose team (5-1, 3-0) is tied for first place in the MVC. “Even when he was injured, he worked with the guy that filled in for him the entire week. He’s just a great kid, a great competitor, a great athlete and he means a lot to this team. He’s just a good guy.”
Wall was one of three guys battling for the quarterback spot in camp. But with Wall’s athleticism and versatility, Kowalski and the staff made the decision to go with Cameron Weber at quarterback and use Wall on defense. Wall was all for it.
“You just have to do whatever the team needs,” Wall said. “We needed a linebacker, so I got thrown in there in the scrimmage, and I just stuck with it and kept playing.”
He showed off that versatility and athleticism in Holmen's 44-0 win over Stevens Point on Friday night. Wall collected an interception and a pass breakup while playing safety. He covered receivers in the slot and had a couple of run stops at linebacker. It was an impressive showing.
“It depends on what the offense is doing and then we will adjust,” Wall said. “So then if they need me inside, I’ll play inside. If they need me over the top, I can do that, too. Just whatever the team needs.”
Despite being thrown into the linebacker spot, Wall looked extremely comfortable playing multiple positions. He credits that to a better understanding of offenses thanks, in part, to the action he saw at quarterback last season.
“It just helps you mature, especially playing as a sophomore,” Wall said. “Not a lot of sophomores get experience, and it helps you just know the game better. You also know what the offense is doing most of the time, so as a defensive player you know what the quarterback is thinking.”
Wall’s addition to the Holmen defense has helped fortify an already strong group.
“He stepped in as a sophomore, and that’s a lot of pressure coming in as a quarterback,” senior Drake Schams said. “Even when you are that young you have to trust the team. And we have to trust him as a young guy, but we picked him up. But our team is like that we can trust our players and we have a lot of depth and a lot of good players.
"This year, when he came in on defense, it was huge for our defense and linebackers group. As you can tell he has been working hard and making some good plays for us.”
The defense on average is allowing a total of 175 yards a game and have not allowed more than seven points in four of their six games this season. They have posted back-to-back shutouts now after holding the Panthers to 19 total yards on Friday night. It appears that the Holmen defense is firing on all cylinders, but Wall and his teammates know there is more room to grow, especially with Sparta (5-1, 3-1) and Onalaska (5-1, 3-0) still on the schedule.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Wall said. “And obviously get better and we have tough games coming up. So we will have to stay focus and get ready for the tough competition ahead.”