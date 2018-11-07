Holmen High School senior Tate Grass has decided his football future, and that will be as a walk-on for the University of Wisconsin.
Grass, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end and defensive lineman/outside linebacker, committed to the Badgers Wednesday night and made his decision with offers from NCAA Division II Minnesota-Duluth and Winona State in hand.
“The timing was right, and I’ve been talking to them for awhile,” Grass said of the Badgers. “This is kind of a goal I have been working toward. The goal of playing at Wisconsin.”
Grass said he anticipates a shift to full-time linebacker in college and is happy to do so. He said Wisconsin coaches thought that would be a good fit for him with the length and physicality he possesses.
“Something I’ll have to work on is pass coverage,” Grass said. “That isn’t something I did a lot of in high school.”
Grass has been a focal point of Holmen’s defense for two seasons. He was named the defensive player of the year in the MVC after showing an ability to take games over with his pass rush.
The Vikings won the MVC this season and used his abilities as a tight end to give their triple-option a big-play threat down the field.
Grass said he didn’t have a timeline for his decision but is happy to have it out of the way. He is the first Holmen player to join the Wisconsin football program since Robert Burge did as an offensive lineman after graduating in 2008.
“When the opportunity presented itself,” Grass said, “I guess I just wanted to take it.”