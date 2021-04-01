High school football: Holmen sets eyes on Central's Herlitzke

A lot of things went right as the first game of the season progressed for the Central High School football team last week.
The defense improved, and junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke took things over to show what kind of threat he will be for anyone facing the RiverHawks over the next month.
Herlitzke passed for 222 yards and rushed for 221 and had a hand in all six touchdowns — three passes, three rushes — in a 43-33 win over Eau Claire Memorial.
Holmen didn't need time to get into the flow of its first game against Logan. The Vikings didn't finish drives the way they wanted to, but they controlled a 21-6 victory with their defense and moved the ball well despite the loss of quarterback Ryland Wall to injury.
Whether Herlitzke is in for another big game or the Vikings can control the quick 5-foot-8 juggernaut will be determined Thursday in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Empire Stadium.
The Vikings own the upper hand in the rivalry with seven straight wins over the RiverHawks, who last beat them 17-14 in 2012.
Holmen will lean on junior quarterback Luke LeClaire more than last week and hope for junior Braedon Graw (99 yards) and senior Nathan Nevala (82 yards) to hit some consistent gains to get LeClaire more comfortable on the field.
Some other games today:
Sparta (0-1) at Logan (0-1)
The Spartans and Rangers are meeting up for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Swanson Field, and both are looking for their first win of the season.
Logan did hit some big pass plays against the Vikings last week, but it will have to do a better job of protecting quarterback Josh Waite this week after he had the time to complete just 10 or 24 passes.
The run game has also likely been a priority for a week after producing just 17 yards against Holmen.
Sparta sophomore Carson Kelsey made a quick impression in last week's 46-38 overtime loss at G-E-T by rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries. Quarterback Brett Steussel completed 4 of 5 passes for 86 yards, and Corbin Hauser completed a touchdown pass.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran (0-1) at G-E-T (1-0)
The Red Hawks came up big against Sparta last week and, to no one's surprise, it involved running the ball a lot.
Senior Luke Vance rushed for 208 yards and scored three touchdowns, and sophomore Brady Seiling added 151 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Sawyer Schmidt also picked up 65 yards while rushing 17 times.
Kingdom Luther Prep lost 28-22 to Living Word Lutheran last week, so it is seeking its first win as it enters this 7 p.m. kickoff.