High school football: Holmen wears down La Crosse Central for MVC win

The Holmen High School football team was tested before it wore down Central for a 41-18 MVC victory at Veterans memorial Field on Friday.
The Red Raiders are banged up, and it showed as the Vikings scored the final 20 points and enjoyed a breakout game from senior fullback Brett Holden to win their second game in a row and beat Central for the seventh straight time.
Holden carried 20 times for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Holmen picked a critical fourth down after the Red Raiders pulled to within 21-18 before dominating the rest of the game.
"That was a big part if it, yeah," Central coach Tony Servais said when asked if his team was simply worn down. "They have most of their guys going one way, and we had to have a lot of guys go both ways, and we were down some linemen, too, so that made things hard."
The Red Raiders (2-2, 1-1) never really got into an offensive rhythm but made enough big plays to hang with the Vikings into the third quarter.
Central quarterback Johnny Davis passed for three touchdowns, and his 2-yard strike to Terrance Thompson in the back of the end zone cut Holmen's lead to 21-18 with 7 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
But it was all Holmen (3-1, 2-0) after that with Holden, Nathan Nevala, Jaedon Abraham and Cameron Weber taking turns in the triple option. The Vikings finished with 436 total yards — all rushing.
You have free articles remaining.
Holden managed to break free from tackles regularly on the way to his biggest game of the season.
"Everybody has been taking him away," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of Holden, who entered the game with 181 yards and a touchdown after three weeks. "Everybody has been pinching the middle of the field, but we got him going on the edge, so they had to move guys out.
"Then, we got him going up the middle."
Holden had a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and scored from the 5 in the third and from the 4 in the fourth. Weber added a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Nevala reached the end zone twice.
The Vikings moved the ball consistently and hurt themselves by losing a fumble that set up Central's second touchdown that cut a 15-point deficit to 21-12 with 1:55 left in the half. Davis, who passed for 220 yards, connected with Brayden Kuiper from 11 yards out for that touchdown.
Weber finished with 123 yards on 14 carries, and Abraham added 85 on 10. Nevala gained 54 yards on nine attempts and scored in the first and fourth quarters.
"Cam Weber called a perfect game for us tonight,"Kowalski said. "He called three quarters of the plays out on the field and did a great job for us."