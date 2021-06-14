High school football: Holmen's Steve King surrounded by family at HOF induction

Steve King has never been one to toot his own horn.
He's proud of everything he accomplished as a teacher and football coach at Holmen High School, but putting that into words isn't easy for him. He'd rather let them stand on their own.
When King was informed that he had secured a spot in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, background information had to be submitted for his plaque and to be shared with a room full of people at a banquet.
It wasn't a comfortable experience.
"When you send that information in, they tell you it is no time to hold back," King said. "They tell you that it's your night and that you should brag, so to speak, about your accomplishments.
"It took me a while to do that because it just isn't something I like to do."
King's accomplishments were shared to peers and plenty of family in Middleton last weekend when he was part of a five-person 2021 induction class. A 10-person Class of 2020 was also there after missing out on its scheduled induction a year ago.
And he did enjoy being honored with a group of 32 friends and family members by his side. King had immediate family and extended family make the trip to Middleton and share the moment with him, and that, he said, is what made the night.
His wife Mary, son Eric and daughters Erin and Emily were all there, and his kids brought their families. One of 10 children, King also had two sisters (Pam and Nancy) and a brother (Don) in attendance.
"That's important," King said. "I wouldn't be in the position I'm in without the support they have given me because they made it to quite a few games when I was coaching Holmen, I was able to coach two of my nephews at Holmen.
"It's special to be able to share that moment with people you care about."
King won 155 games during 29 seasons as Holmen's coach and continued his involvement with the game by joining the coaching staff at UW-La Crosse in 2016. He has coached the defensive line for the Eagles since leaving a career that included five MVC championships and 18 WIAA playoff appearances.
He will continue in that roll as an official Hall-of-Famer during what appears to be a more traditional football season after last year's was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As long as I stay healthy and enjoy what I'm doing, and, more importantly, as long as Mary enjoys what I'm doing," King said with a chuckle when adding his wife into the equation, "I plan on doing it at least for a few more years."