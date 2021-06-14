High school football: Holmen's Steve King surrounded by family at HOF induction

Steve King has never been one to toot his own horn.

He's proud of everything he accomplished as a teacher and football coach at Holmen High School, but putting that into words isn't easy for him. He'd rather let them stand on their own.

When King was informed that he had secured a spot in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, background information had to be submitted for his plaque and to be shared with a room full of people at a banquet.

It wasn't a comfortable experience.

"When you send that information in, they tell you it is no time to hold back," King said. "They tell you that it's your night and that you should brag, so to speak, about your accomplishments.

"It took me a while to do that because it just isn't something I like to do."

King's accomplishments were shared to peers and plenty of family in Middleton last weekend when he was part of a five-person 2021 induction class. A 10-person Class of 2020 was also there after missing out on its scheduled induction a year ago.