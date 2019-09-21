CALEDONIA, Minn. — It looked like it was going to be a nice 10- or 15-yard pickup on a typical first-and-10 snap for the Caledonia High School football team.
But sophomore Eli King had other ideas as the top-ranked Warriors battled Chatfield on Friday.
After losing his defender, King nabbed a low throw from his brother Noah. He headed for the sideline before planting with his left foot and spinning back toward the middle of the field and past one attempted tackle.
He ran 10 yards before juking another defender into next week and sprinting by him for a 50-yard, first-quarter touchdown that highlighted a 41-8 Caledonia victory.
One Caledonia assistant coach responded to the play by saying “That’s just how Randy Moss was in high school.” Another said, “it’s like he is running slow motion or he’s in the matrix, and he’s dodging bullets.”
Eli scored three touchdowns — two receiving and on an 88-yard kickoff return — as the Warriors won their 58th consecutive game, and each of the plays brought oohs and ahhs from the Homecoming crowd.
Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte has seen a lot of football and has coached great receivers before. One — his son Isaac, who was in attendance on Friday — eventually played for the Minnesota Vikings. But Eli has already proved himself as a special talent.
“It’s been a while, certainly been a while,” Fruechte said of the last time Caledonia has had such a receiver. “He has such great vision, and it’s just like (his brothers) Noah and Owen. We credit a lot to basketball. We are big on two-, three-sport athletes. You can see where the other sports help football.
“We like to think football helps with basketball, but he just has great vision.”
Eli has become a must-see every Friday night. Whether he is about to field a kick or a punt, or a simple slant route, the entire crowd holds their breath. Even the kids running around next to the concession stand, temporarily halt their makeshift game to watch a maestro demonstrate his craft. Because the truth is, there is nobody quite like Eli in the open field.
“That’s where I’m at my best,” said Eli, who has a basketball scholarship offer to play at Northern Iowa. “Getting out there and letting my speed and quickness take over.”
In the open field, Eli has a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal. He has speed that few can match and the ability to cut, but not lose speed. But his go-to move is the spin — one that is so quick and fast it leaves you dizzy.
“Yeah, I like it a lot,” he said with a wry smile.
Growing up with two older brothers, Eli quickly got used to evading defenders any way he could. But according to Noah, he’s always had that knack.
“Oh yeah,” Noah said with a smile when asked if Eli had been that shifty growing up. “He’s always been really athletic and shifty, and fast. So it’s not really that big of a surprise. He’s always been that way.”
After Friday’s performance of two catches for 70 yards and two TDs, Eli has 11 catches for 338 yards and eight TDs this season. The numbers are great, but this season means more. It’s the last time he will catch a pass in a game from his brother Noah, who is a senior.
“It’s awesome to have that chemistry, and to be able to be on the field at the same time as my brother is just awesome,” Eli said. “He’s someone I have confidence and will give me the ball when I get open.”
Alex VandenHouten can be reached at alex.vandenhouten@lee.net or via Twitter @alexvandenhout1