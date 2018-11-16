Caledonia’s Jack Beardmore avoids a tackle attempt by Paynesville’s Zach Schroeder as he breaks free for a 58-yard TD run during Thursday’s MSHSL Class AA state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Warriors won 40-6.
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Beardmore had no desire to pat himself on the back when asked about a play he made early in the second quarter of the Caledonia High School football team’s MSHSL Class AA state semifinal against Paynesville on Thursday.
The senior running back is simply part of the machine, and the machine spent the first quarter of its challenge trying to attack the Bulldogs with long passes downfield.
So when Beardmore took a pitch at full speed and made a cut through a hole on the left side of the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, he changed the game for good.
Beardmore’s 58-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter seemed to put Caledonia’s offense over the hump after the passing game got off to a slow start, and it played a big role in the the top-ranked Warriors’ 40-6 victory over Paynesville.
“Yeah, I guess,” Beardmore said with a smile when asked if it felt like an important touchdown. “It felt great.”
Beardmore rushed for 121 yards on 10 carries, but his big scoring run while his team was clinging to a 7-0 lead was the most significant play he made to help Caledonia (12-0) win its 53rd consecutive game and earn a spot in the Class AA championship game on Nov. 23.
“I think it was really big,” Caledonia junior quarterback Noah King said of Beardmore’s touchdown. “It was a close game to that point, and then he busted out that long one.
“When you are up 7-0, it doesn’t feel like a big lead, but when you get that long touchdown you feel like you can keep (the pressure) on ‘em and really get rolling.”
Once the Warriors were able to build some separation, it turned into the same kind of game spectators watched the Warriors play all season. Caledonia chipped away and chipped away at Paynesville’s defense, and the lead grew and grew.
Caledonia will play either Minneapolis North (11-0) or Barnesville (10-2) in the 1 p.m. championship game on Nov. 23 in a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium. The second-ranked Polars and unranked Trojans play at 11:30 a.m. Friday to see which team gets the opportunity to try and stop the Warriors from winning a fourth straight championship.
Paynesville, which lost to the Warriors in last season’s semifinal round, wanted to be that team. It put together a strong drive to start the third quarter and was within 27-6 when Sam Oehrlein caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Grady Fuchs and followed the score by recovering an onside kick.
It took two plays for the Warriors to kill that burst of momentum when Nick McCabe recovered a Fuchs fumble at the Paynesville 24. Three plays moved the ball to the 2, and quarterback Noah King took it from there by scoring his third touchdown and pushing the lead to 34-6.
King also had a first-quarter touchdown pass to McCabe to go with his three scoring runs.
“I think we kind of relaxed,” Caledonia’s Tate Meiners said of the touchdown allowed and onside-kick recovery. “We always know we shouldn’t do that.”
The Warriors didn’t relax much.
The Bulldogs (10-3) ran 62 plays and wound up with 133 yards. Meiners and Payton Schott each had an interception and McCabe a fumble recovery.