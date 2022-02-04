High school football: Jeff Komay named head coach at Onalaska Luther

Jeff Komay has been named the head coach for the Onalaska Luther High School football team, the school announced in a press release on Friday.

Komay has been with the program for 15 years and will replace Matt Schiebel, who stepped down in early January after leading the Knights for six seasons.

Komay has held a number of roles during his time with Luther — including offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He was also key in developing a youth program for elementary schools associated with Luther, according to the release.

Komay graduated from Mauston High School in 1983 and played football collegiately at Carthage College.

The Knights are coming off a 5-5 record and their first WIAA playoff berth in 14 years. And in their first season in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, they earned a 20-13 victory at Bangor, which ended the Cardinals' run of 45 consecutive conference wins.

Luther graduates a few major contributors from last year's squad — including dual-threat quarterback Dillon Yang and lineman Gavin Proudfoot — while others return.

Sophomore tight end Logan Bahr led the team with 318 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 21 catches, while junior wide receiver Nathan Riley had 26 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown. Junior linebackers Justin Miller and Tanner Bass, the team's top two tacklers this past season, are also back.

Bass, who had 104 carries for 538 yards and five touchdowns on the other side of the ball, was also the Knights' second leading rusher behind Yang.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0