Jim Bible, who coached Black River Falls High School to 108 victories in 18 seasons, has stepped down to focus on his cranberry business. Black River Falls has had just four head football coaches in 69 years.
The Black River Falls High School football program needs a coach, and that isn’t something that can be said very often.
Jim Bible decided just before Christmas that his 18th season of leading the Tigers would be his last, and that began an administrative search of a new coach for the third time since Sam Young stepped down after the 1971 season.
Warren Rosin (1972-2000) and Bible (2001-2018) have been the only two coaches needed since, but Bible’s decision means the Tigers will soon have their fourth coach since Young’s first season in 1949.
“Yeah, we’ve been very fortunate when it comes to football coaches here,” Black River Falls athletic director Jim Rufsholm said. “Jim was a very high-character coach in addition to what he brought to the football instruction.”
Bible is stepping away to concentrate more on his business of growing cranberries. The timing, he said was also right.
“With my twins (Ethan and Emma) graduating, and the change to a new conference, it felt right,” said Bible, whose teams posted a 108-76 record and won seven Coulee Conference championships. “When I started to help out (under Rosin), I still never thought I’d become the coach at Black River Falls.
“I’m grateful to have been given the chance to do it, especially for 18 years.”
Keeping the Tigers at or near the top of the Coulee has been difficult in recent years, though. Black River Falls last won the Coulee in 2012 and has a 4-25 record during the last three seasons.
The school has suffered a big enrollment drop and hasn’t had a junior varsity team the last three seasons. Bible hopes the next coach can continue to build numbers and help the program start an upward climb.
That is one of the biggest challenges to anyone coach football these days. It is a senior-dominant sport and one that is very difficult to consistently win when counting on younger players or having to use players who aren’t quite ready to be on the field.
Westby, which won the Coulee in 2018 and won two WIAA Division 5 playoff games, had 30 players listed for its second-round program against Elk Mound. Twenty-two of them were seniors.
“That’s the way it’s going, even more than it was years ago,” said Bible, who put his football numbers in recent years between 35 and 40 from the sophomore through senior class. “When you have small classes coming through, it’s hard.
“Back in ‘05 or ‘06, we had an enrollment of 690. Now we are around 500, but we’ve also been below that.”
Rufsholm has been part of the Black River Falls staff as an assistant football coach the last 21 years and served as activities director the last seven, but he is leaving after the school year, too. He said he will work with Bible in the cranberry business.
Bible coached the Tigers to the playoffs 12 times, and they qualified for the Division 4 semifinals in 2012. They also advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals before losing a 28-27 heartbreaker to Lakeland in 2006.
But Bible also points out a 1999 playoff run that ended with a championship loss to Waunakee at Camp Randall Stadium. Bible was an assistant coach on Rosin’s staff that season, which he said stood out because of the competition.
“It’s funny because when I talk about that season, people find it hard to believe,” Bible said. “The team we beat to get to Camp Randall that year was Kimberly (it has played in the last five Division 1 championship games and won four of them), and then we played (Division 2 power) Waunakee when we got there.”
Rufsholm will take part in the search for a new coach before he leaves. He said there are already some “high-quality people” as the interview process nears. Rufsholm said the hope is to have a new coach in place by the end of March.
BIBLE BY THE NUMBERS
18: Seasons as coach of the Black River Falls football team
108: Victories the Tigers had against 76 losses
12: WIAA playoff appearances
6: Coulee Conference championships
3: Football coaches at Black River Falls since 1949 THE HISTORY
1949-1971: Sam Young coached the Tigers to a 123-59-6 record
1972-2000: Warren Rosin guided Black River Falls to a 172-98 mark 2001-2018: Jim Bible's Tigers were 108-76
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor Trevor Jones runs after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor's Carter Horstman carries the ball in the third quarter. Horstman had 98 yards, but was kept out of the end zone.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
The Bangor Cardinals huddle up after losing to Black Hawk in the WIAA Div 7 State Semi-final 24-6.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor's Carter Horstman dives for extra yardage over Black Hawk's Cody Argall and teammate Jaden Fargen in the third quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor quarterback Trevor Jones drops back for a pass in the fourth quarter.
Erik Daily
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor's (l-r) Grant Manke, Jaymeson Freit and Trevor Jones gang up on Black Hawk's Mitchell Quinn on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor's Jaymeson Freit runs after a catch in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Bangor quarterback Trevor Jones trys to slip by the tackle attempt by Black Hawk's Colby Argall after recovering a fumble in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 9: Bangor vs. Black Hawk
Black Hawk's Kyle Lovelace intercepts a pass intended for Bangor's Zane Langrehr in the third quarter. Lovelace broke free for a 78-yard TD run two plays later that swung the game in the Warriors' favor.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Carter Horstman drives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Trevor Jones breaks up a pass intended for Highland's Zach Yanna in th second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Carter Horstman runs in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Brendan Burke.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Trevor Jones runs the ball on a quarterback keeper in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Carter Horstman celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Carter Horstman (22), Brendan Burke (51) and Hank Reader (2) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of Friday night's 48-6 Division 7 state quarterfinal win over Highland.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Thor Anderson breaks through the banner during the introductions.
Erik Daily
bangor-inside-photo
Bangor High School football coach Kevin Kravik talks to his players before a regular-season game. The Cardinals (11-1), the defending Division 7 state champions, face Black Hawk (11-0) in a state semifinal on Friday in Middleton, Wis.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor High School's Carter Horstman breaks free for a long run in the second quarter of Friday night's Division 7 state quarterfinal. Horstman rushed for 185 yards and scored six touchdowns in Bangor's 48-6 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 2: Bangor vs. Highland
Bangor's Jaden Fargen tries to break free of Highland's Owyn Halverson on a run in the second quarter of Friday night's game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Gunnar Hanson tackles Elk Mound's Rian Flynn on a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
The Westby football team's defense gangs up on quarterback Colton Ward in the first quarter of a 35-6 WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff win over Elk Mound on Friday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Joe Armbruster leaps over a tackle attempt by Elk Mound's Rian Flynn in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Ryan Daines breaks free on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Ryan Daines runs for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Devonte Spears breaks through a tackle attempt by Elk Mound's Nate Lew after a catch in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby quarterback Alex Gluch, left, looks for a receiver as Ryan Daines sets up to block.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby coach Andy Hulst.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Gunnar Hanson breaks through the line as Elk Mound's Brett Lew moves in for the tackle on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby's Ryan Daines breaks through a tackle attempt by Elk Mound's Nate Lew on a run in the second quarter. Daines scored three touchdowns in the Norsemen's second-round playoff win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 26: Westby vs. Elk Mound
Westby quarterback Alex Gluch looks for a receiver as he evades a tackle by Elk Mound's Mason Close on a pass in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 19: Onalaska vs. Medford
Onalaska's Ben Wittenberg breaks through a hole against Medford in the first quarter Friday. Onalaska defeated Medford 49-14.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Offense-photo2
West Salem's Brendan Holt earned AP All-State honorable mention this season after rushing for 1,211 yards and 20 TDs for the Panthers. He was also a standout defensive player.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 19: West Salem vs. Baldwin-Woodville
West Salem's Ethan Olson returns a kickoff against Baldwin-Woodville in the third quarter of a Division 4 playoff opener at West Salem.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 19: Onalaska vs. Medford
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson keeps the ball and heads up field in the second quarter of a Division 3 playoff opener against Medford Friday night. Onalaska defeated Medford 49-14.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 19: Onalaska vs. Medford
Onalaska High School's Ray Heilman runs for a second-quarter touchdown against Medford Friday. Onalaska defeated the Tigers 49-14 in a WIAA Division 3 playoff opener.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 19: Onalaska vs. Medford
A player catches a pass during warm-ups before the Onalaska Medford play-off game. For more on the first round of WIAA playoff games, turn to Sports, B1.
Erik Daily
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Onalaska’s Ray Heilman runs the ball during Friday’s MVC game against Holmen at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen coach, Travis Kowalski
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen’s Kevin Koelbl dodges a tackle attempt from Onalaska’s River Zumach during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
The Holmen High School Marching Band
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen quarterback Ryland Wall runs the ball past an Onalaska defender during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Onalaska’s Michael Savarin is pursued by Holmen’s Ian Stussy as he runs the ball during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Onalaska’s Ray Heilman runs the ball during Friday’s MVC game against Holmen at Holmen High School. Holmen rolled over the Hilltoppers 49-14 to claim the MVC title outright.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen’s Kevin Koelbl tries to fend off a tackle attempt from Onalaska’s Jack Weber during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School's Empire Stadium.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen’s Tatum Grass runs the ball after avoiding a tackle from Onalaska’s Jacob Udermann during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen’s Jayden Sheard, from left, Ryland Wall, and Oliver Massman celebrate a first-quarter TD during Friday’s MVC game against Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 12: Onalaska vs. Holmen
Holmen’s Andrew Fisher fends off Onalaska’s Nick Blum during Friday’s MVC game at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Brendan Holt breaks through the line on a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Brendan Holt trips up Onalaska's Ray Heilman (10) after a reception in the second quarter Friday at Onalaska High School.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Trenton Foreman tackles Onalaska's Ray Heilman after a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's John Glassmaker chases Onalaska's Ray Heilman on a run in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Onalaska. Heilman caught five passes for 74 yards and rushed for 34 more in the Hilltoppers 21-20 victory.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Ethan Olson tries to get by Onalaska's Jacob Valk on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Ethan Olson dives for Onalaska's Ray Heilman after a reception in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's John Glassmaker dives for Onalaska's Hank Olsen after a reception in the second quarter Friday at Onalaska High School.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
West Salem's Brendan Holt tries to get by Onalaska's Jacob Valk on a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Oct. 5: West Salem vs. Onalaska
Onalaska's Austin Larson looks for a receiver in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
The Central High School Dance Team performs during halftime of Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s David Hayden runs the ball after making an interception during Friday night’s game against Onalaska at University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky watches from the sidelines during Friday’s game against Central at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska’s Ray Heilman is pursued by Central’s AC Riley Olsen during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson passes during Friday’s game against Central at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson is sacked by Central’s De’Andre Davis and Jacob Servais during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Peter Fleming runs the ball during Friday night’s game against Onalaska at University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Members of the Central High School Marching Band play the Star-Spangled Banner before Friday night’s game against Onalaska at University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Johnny Davis passes during Friday’s game against Onalaska at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska’s Alex Franzini is pursued by Central’s Jahlil Mack as he runs the ball during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska’s Michael Savarin runs on a kick return during Friday’s game against Central at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska’s Nick Blum sacks Central quarterback Johnny Davis during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central High School’s Jordan Davis reaches for a pass in front of Onalaska’s Hank Olsen during Friday’s game at UW-La Crosse. Central won 35-31 on a 32-yard Hail Mary pass to Davis on the final play of the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central quarterback Johnny Davis is pursued by Onalaska’s David Luck as he scrambles during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
The Central team including David Hayden (8) and Quinten Trussoni celebrate after Hayden intercepted an Onalaska pass during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Onalaska’s Ray Heilman hauls in a pass as Central’s Zach Fellenz tries to break up the play during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 28: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s De’Andre Davis dodges a tackle attempt by Onalaska’s Hank Olsen as he runs for a 74-yard touchdown on a kick return during Friday’s game at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Ethan Olson runs the ball for West Salem during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
x-defense-photo
West Salem’s John Glassmaker closes in on Logan quarterback Calvin Mavin during a regular-season game. Glassmaker led the Panthers with 45 total tackles, including 27 solo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
West Salem’s Brendan Holt celebrates a second quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
West Salem quarterback Joe Wopat throws a pass during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
West Salem’s Brendan Holt runs the ball behind teammate John Glassmaker during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan quarterback Calvin Mavin is tackled by West Salem’s Joe Hess during Friday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan’s Damond Butler runs the ball during Friday’s game against West Salem at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Ethan Olson runs the ball for West Salem during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan head coach, Casey Knoble
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan’s Malik Brown is pursued by West Salem’s Bandon Lun (28) and Trenton Foreman as he runs the ball during Friday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
West Salem’s Brendan Holt looks for an opening as he runs the ball during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan’s Jeremiah Nagel tries to fend off West Salem’s Trenton Foreman as he runs the ball during Friday’s game at Logan High School. The Panthers held Logan to 98 total yards.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
The Logan team takes the field before Friday’s game against West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 21: West Salem vs. La Crosse Logan
The Logan High School marching band plays the school’s fight song before Friday’s football game against West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
sparta-inside-photo
Sparta’s Nick Church runs the ball during a regular-season game against Onalaska at Onalaska High School. After a 4-5 record season, the Spartans have won two playoff games — the first two in program history.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: Onalaska vs. Sparta
The Onalaska High School marching band performs during halftime of Friday’s game against Sparta.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Logan’s Jericho Parcher runs the ball during Friday’s game against Central at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central players wait for play to resume during a time out during Friday’s game against Logan at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Jordan Davis is tackled down by Logan’s Malik Brown during Friday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Logan’s Tyler Harris kicks a field goal for Logan as Devin Moran holds during Friday’s game against Central.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Jamar Davis runs the ball during Friday’s game against Logan at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Steven Cross attempts to fend off a Logan defender during Friday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
The Central High School Marching Band comes off the field at UW-La Crosse after playing the Star-Spangled Banner before Friday’s game against Logan.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
offense-photo
Central quarterback Johnny Davis, an AP All-State honorable mention selection, completed 160 of 263 passes (60.8 percent) for 2,4711 yards with 22 TDs and just 5 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 562 yards and 11 TDs.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Logan’s Malik Brown attempts to fend off Central’s Zach Fellenz as he runs the ball during Friday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
sparta-cover-photo
Sparta High School quarterback Cole Wisniewski throws a pass downfield during a regular-season game against Onalaska. Wisnewski, who has passed for 914 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 817 yards and 18 TDs, leads the Spartans (6-5) into Friday's Division 3 state quarterfinal game against Rice Lake (9-2).
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: Onalaska vs. Sparta
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson is pursued by Sparta’s Madden Connelly as he passes during Friday’s MVC game at Onalaska High School. Larson passed for 342 yards and ran for two TDs in a wild 62-55 win.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Steven Cross is tackled by Logan defenders, including Damond Butler, left, during Friday’s game at UW-La Crosse. Cross rushed for 40 yards on eight attempts.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central’s Johnny Davis, from left, Steven Cross and Alex Waillin celebrate a first half touchdown during Friday’s game against Logan at UW-La Crosse. Cross scored on a 72-yard pass from Davis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 14: La Crosse Logan vs. La Crosse Central
Central High School quarterback Johnny Davis is pursued by Logan’s Harper Jankowski as he scrambles during Friday night's Battle for the Ark at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field. The Red Raiders won 22-10.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan's Damond Butler stretches out for a touchdown in the first quarter. Butler, one of the area's top running backs, had 112 yards on 17 carries.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan quarterback Calvin Mavin gets by Onalaska's Alex Franzini on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan quarterback Calvin Mavin looks for a receiver in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan's Jeremiah Nagel, 16, celebrates his touchdown with Jericho Parcher, 13, in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan's Damond Butler breaks a tackle attempt by Onalaska's David Luck on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan coach Casey Knoble.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska's Nathan Lubinsky finds room to run in the second quarter. Lubinsky scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard rush with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan quarterback Calvin Mavin gets by Onalaska's Alex Franzini on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan's Jericho Parcher returns a punt as Onalaska's River Zumach, 22, and Tyler Williams, 11, defend in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska's Austin Larson throws a pass in the first quarter. Larson finished with 133 yards and a touchdown in a hard-fought MVC win at Logan's Swanson Field.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central quarterback Trevon Van Egtern runs with the ball in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central's Peter Fleming cuts into the hole as Aquinas' Jack Papke moves in on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central's Jamar Davis runs to the end zone on a TD catch during a regular-season game against Aquinas. Davis leads the Red Raiders with 51 receptions for 825 yards and five TDs.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central quarterback Trevon Van Egtern looks for a receiver in the second quarter of Friday night's game. Van Egtern stepped in for an injured Johnny Davis and completed 15 of 24 passes for 165 yards.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central's Steven Cross gets by Aquinas' Jack Papke on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Sept. 7: La Crosse Central vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Central's Jamar Davis runs for the end zone on a 34-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Central won 32-8.
Erik Daily
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
Hillsboro’s Bronson Borchardt (8) and Dane Bach attempt to take down De Soto’s Brock Venner during Thursday night’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Soto coach Ev Wick
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Sotos’s Brock Venner runs the ball during Thursday’s game against Hillsboro at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Soto’s Kaden Pedretti runs the ball during Thursday’s game against Hillsboro at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Soto’s Trevor Rebhahn, from left, Kaden Pedretti, and Riggin Beck celebrate a touchdown during Thursday’s game against Hillsboro at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
Hillsboro’s Hunter Landrath tackles De Soto’s Kaden Pedretti as he runs the ball during Thursday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Soto’s Trevor Rebhahn fights for extra yardage as Hillsboro defenders work to take him down during Thursday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 6: Hillsboro vs. De Soto
De Soto’s Taylor Gullickson (62) celebrates after recovering a Hillsboro fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during Thursday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
West Salem's Brendan Holt runs for a touchdown against Tomah in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
West Salem's Joe Wopat rools out for a pass against Tomah in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
West Salem's Trenton Foreman breaks away from Tomah's Ethan McClurg after a catch in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
West Salem's Trenton Foreman makes a catch over Tomah's Ryan Bernhardt in the second quarter of Friday night's game. The catch set up a 9-yard TD run by Brendan Holt.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
West Salem'sBrendan Holt turns upfield on a run in the in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
Tomah quarterback Justin Gerke throws a pass in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
Tomah's Nolan Young trys to get past West Salem's Ethan Olson, left, and Dalton Schams in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
Tomah's Kade Gnewikow trys to get past West Salem's Trenton Foreman, left, and Dalton Schams in the first quarter of Friday night's game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 31: West Salem vs. Tomah
Tomah's Dawson Ollendick turns upfield on a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 31: Sparta vs. La Crosse Logan
Logan's Max Harcey gets by Sparta's Adam McKee on a run in the second quarter. The Rangers rallied for a 30-29 MVC win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 31: Sparta vs. La Crosse Logan
Sparta's Cole Wisniewski (10) celebrates with Chase Erickson after scoring a second-quarter ith Chase Erickson in the second quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 31: Sparta vs. La Crosse Logan
Sparta's Adam McKee makes a move on a run against Logan last month. Sparta has to win out to meet WIAA playoff criteria, but a momentum-building win over Central last week was a good start to its playoff push.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen coach Travis Kowalski.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen quarterback Austin Dechant keeps the ball a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen's Brett Holden looks for a hole on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen's Kevin Koelbl breaks out for a long run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central's Johnny Davis' punt is blocked by teammate David Hayden in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central coach Tony Servais.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen High School running back Brett Holden runs through a Central tackle attempt on a second-quarter run at UW-L's Veterans Memorial Field. Holden rushed for 135 yards and three TDs.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central's Johnny Davis throws to Peter Fleming in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central's Jamar Davis breaks free of Holmen's Tyler Rodriguez after a catch in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central's Jordan Davis makes a catch in front of Holmen's Caleb Matl in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen's Austin Dechant scores on a run in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Holmen High School's Kevin Koelbl breaks a tackle attempt by Central's Jacob Servais on a run in the second quarter of Thursday night's game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Holmen vs. La Crosse Central
Central's Jamar Davis makes a catch in front of Holmen's Tyler Rodriguez in the second quarter of Thursday night's MVC game. Holmen held off Central 30-27, thanks to a last-second field goal.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
The Aquinas dance team takes the field during halftime Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Brandon Merfeld is tackled by several Stevens Pint Pacelli defenders during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Aiden Lee (1) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Evan Kujak during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas High School's Aiden Lee runs with the ball during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse. Aquinas won 44-14.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas head coach Tom Lee
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Joseph Savoldelli breaks up a pass intended for Stevens Point Pacelli’s Zach Zimmerman during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Bryce Lee cools off with some water Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Stevens Point Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin is taken down by Aquinas’ Lane Meddaugh, left, and Taylor Servais during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 25: Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aiden Lee runs with the ball for Aquinas during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's coach John Steffenhagen.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem High School's Brendan Holt gets by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Cole Ziegler on a run in the third quarter. The Panthers beat G-E-T 14-6.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Brendan Holt.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem High School's Joe Wopat jumps over the pile on a run in the third quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Joe Wopat drops back to pass in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy runs in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Dylan Johnson, 28, and Payton Wood tackle West Salem's Joe Wopat on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Trenton Foreman finds a hole on a kick off return in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Markus Helmers catches a pass in front of West Salem's Caleb Young in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Brendan Holt gets by G-E-T's Garrett Eddy on a run in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 24: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy runs by West Salem's Brandon Lun on a 80-yard third-quarter touchdown run.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Peter Fleming runs for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central High School's Johnny Davis gets past an Eau Claire Memorial defender on a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Thursday night's 44-12 nonconference victory over Eau Claire Memorial at UW-L.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Jamar Davis runs for the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Peter Fleming runs for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Fleming finished with 14 carries for 76 yards.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central High School's Johnny Davis powers his way past Eau Claire Memorial's Than Van Grunsvenon for a 26-yard TD run in the second quarter of Thursday night's 44-12 Red Raiders' win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Jamar Davis slips a tackle by Eau Claire Memorial's Andrew Roberts in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Johnny Davis celebrates a touchdown run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Jordan Davis breaks away from Eau Claire Memorial's Carson Calchera after a reception in the second quarter of Thursday night's game. Jordan Davis finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and a TD.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Damond Butler breaks away from Eau Claire North's Anthony Pogodzinski on his way to a 46 yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Jeremiah Nagel makes a cut in front of Eau Claire North's Carter Duerkop on a run in the first quarter. Nagel scored two touchdowns in the Rangers' win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Malik Brown makes a catch in front of Eau Claire North's Matthew Johnson in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan coach Casey Knoble calls for a time out in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's quarterback Devin Moran rolls out on a pass play in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Damond Butler gets by Eau Claire North's Andrew Carey on his way to a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter of a nonconference game Thursday. Logan won 49-0.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 23: La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Harper Jankowski tackles Eau Claire North's Ray Davis during Thursday night's nonconference game at Swanson Field. Logan won 49-0.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Nathan Lubinsky breaks through the line as River Valley's Jack Kannenberg trys to make the tackle in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Onalaska.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Ray Heilman breaks away from River Valley's Will Jewell after a catch in the second quarter on Friday. Heilman had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Blackhawks.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska High School's Alex Franzini tries to break through a tackle attempt by River Valley's Tyler Nachreiner (left), and Josh Maier in a game earlier this season. Onalaska's offense has been productive, and so has its defense as it has eight interceptions in three games.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Ray Heilman breaks away from River Valley's Will Jewell after a catch in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Landon Peterson makes a catch in front of River Valley's Lucas Esser in the second quarter of Friday night's nonconference game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 17: Onalaska vs. River Valley
The Onalaska fans cheer as the first game of the season gets underway.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Melrose-Mindoro's Patrick Corcoran-Evans breaks a tackle attempt by Bangor's Jaden Nachtigal in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Trevor Jones tries to evade a tackle by Melrose-Mindoro's James Polenz in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Melrose-Mindoro quarterback Tucker Sbraggia drops back for a pass in the first quarter,
Erik Daily
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman carries during last week's 14-6 win over Melrose-Mindoro. The Cardinals are second in the Small Division of the first Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman carries the ball against Melrose-Mindoro in the season opener. Bangor, behind strong play from its offensive and defensive lines, is off to a 5-0 start.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman turns upfield on a run in the second quarter against Melrose-Mindoro.
Erik Daily
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
An official wanders around during a rain delay at the Melrose-Mindoro Bangor football game Thursday night.
Eriik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 16: Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Four-year-old Preston young plays in a puddle while waiting during a rain delay at the football game between Melrose-Mindoro and Bangor Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
