The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its list of All-State teams on Monday, and, as expected, a few players from the Coulee Region were recognized.
After tallying over 3100 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns, Central senior quarterback and Wisconsin basketball commit Johnny Davis was one of the two quarterbacks named to the Large School All-State team. He was the only Coulee Region player to make the Large School All-State team. Sparta's Cole Wisniewski was Honorable Mention at defensive back.
Bangor's Carter Horstman and Grant Manke along with G-E-T's Bryce Burns highlight the way Small School All-State team.
You have free articles remaining.
Horstman was a two-way selection after running for 2,236 yards and 33 touchdowns at running back and anchoring the Cardinals defense at linebacker. But as Horstman would tell you, he couldn't have done it without the help of Manke and the rest of the Bangor offensive line. Manke was a part of a group that helped the Cardinals reach the WIAA Division 7 semifinals by rushing for over 4,400 yards and score more than 45 points per game.
Burns made an impact at both running back and inside linebacker for the Red Hawks helping G-E-T win the South Central Conference and reach the Division 5 quarterfinals. The senior running back rushed for close to 1,500 yards while scoring 22 touchdowns.