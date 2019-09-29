High school football: Johnny Davis made La Crosse Logan's life miserable

Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble shared a very simple strategy for what the Rangers could do to end a two-year losing streak to Central a couple of days before Friday’s game.
“We have to find Johnny (Davis),” he said, “and tackle him.”
He knew that was much easier said than done, and Davis proved that with a huge performance in the Red Raiders’ 33-6 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Each of the senior quarterback’s touchdown runs — all from 36 yards or more away from the end zone — were greeted by “Johnny Football” chants from his classmates.
Davis will play basketball at the University of Wisconsin next season, but he used the big stage and its association with the Ark of Victory to remind everyone — again — what kind of football player he is.
Logan was able to tackle Davis 11 times, but the four times they couldn’t track him down led to 201 yards and the four touchdowns. He finished with 247 rushing yards.
“I can’t think of a season where we’ve had runners like the Eau Claire Memorial running back (Loyal Crawford), Johnny and the (Cole) Wisniewski kid from Sparta on our schedule,,” Knoble said. “They are all amazing open-field runners, and Johnny did that again tonight.”
Davis scored on plays of 73, 50, 42 and 36 yards as the Red Raiders (4-2, 2-1) beat the Rangers for a third straight time to retain possession of the Ark. He made the most of designed runs to complete his career against his team’s biggest rival with a 3-0 record.
Central coach Tony Servais knows the luxury he has in Davis, who has rushed for 989 yards and 14 touchdowns.
When asked how he would attempt to slow Davis down as an opposing coach, Servais passed on offering a solution.
“I don’t have to,” he said with a smile. “He’s on our side, and that I’m happy to say I don’t even have to answer.”
Davis used his quickness to get through a couple of closing holes and his speed to pull away from Logan tacklers on all of his touchdowns. The 73-yarder, which came on a sprint toward the right sideline, was opened up by a couple of big blocks from Terrance Thompson and Carl Haag.
Thompson also had a nice block on the 50-yarder that gave Central a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. That touchdown followed a touchdown pass from Davis to Thompson on the first play of the quarter.
“You just have to be ready,” Thompson said of blocking for Davis. “You have to go with the flow, and if you have to get a block in, you have to get there.
“He’s an amazing player, and he could have gone to college and played football or basketball.”
Davis has also passed for 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns while being intercepted three times and has shown off arm strength that as impressive as his running ability.
And while the Red Raiders certainly have a couple of bigger games remaining with Sparta (5-1, 3-1) on Friday and Onalaska (5-1, 3-0) the next week, beating Logan was a notch he wanted on his belt.
“This is the biggest rivalry we have in our conference, and to beat them three times in a row is huge,” Davis said. “We had to put up points in this game, and we did.”
A closer look at Aquinas’ 14-0 victory over Darlington:
GAME CLINCHER: Aquinas High School’s opportunistic defense forced four turnovers in its SWAL game against Darlington, but the outcome hung in the balance until 2 minutes, 22 seconds remained.
That’s when Blugolds’ quarterback Gavin Wetzel dropped back, then fired a perfectly-thrown pass to Mason Viner, who was streaking down the left sideline. Viner made an over-the-shoulder catch on the 35-yard play, icing a 14-0 victory.
“That was so sick. I was jumping around, screaming on the sideline,” said Aquinas running back Aiden Lee. “Gavin’s got a good arm, and Mason, I knew he would go up and get that ball.”
Aquinas coach Tom Lee gave the credit to assistant coach Steve Kramer for calling the play, which came on a third-and-8 situation.
“First of all, they were loading the box against us. They called a time out to try and kill the clock and keep it (chance at another possession),” Tom Lee said.
“He had it (play) in his back pocket and that was the right time time to unwind it. I am still holding my breath over that.”
PLAYOFF BOUND: Gavin Wetzel, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior quarterback for Aquinas, has never experienced a football playoff game while wearing a Blugolds uniform.
That will change in a month.
Wetzel, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 77 yards and a TD, played a key role in the Blugolds’ 14-0 SWAL victory over Darlington (4-2).
“It feels awesome. It is a new feeling that I have not felt before and it is complete unbelievable,” said Wetzel, who also rushed two times for eight yards and had three punts for 98 yards, including a booming 55-yarder.
“Coming in, we knew that if we won we would guarantee ourselves a spot. We didn’t want to be iffy; we wanted it to be where we had a guaranteed (playoff) spot where we could come out and compete.”
FOURTH-DOWN GAMBLE: Wetzel, who doubles up as the Blugolds’ punter, took a big gamble on a fourth-and-3 from his own 35-yard line with 7:17 left in Friday night’s game against Darlington.
Wetzel took the snap and darted to his right, avoiding a would-be tackler before settling for a 4-yard gain and a critical first down. Nine plays later, he would hit Mason Viner for a 35-yard scoring strike to ice the game.
“I saw a guy coming at me, but I knew on the punt before they backed up when I would run that way,” Wetzel said. “So I took a huge gamble. I don’t think coach would have been very happy if I didn’t make it.”