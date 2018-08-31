Holmen High School running back Brett Holden runs through a Central tackle attempt on a second-quarter run at UW-L's Veterans Memorial Field. Holden rushed for 135 yards and three TDs.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Kevin Koelbl moved as far back as he could on the Holmen High School sideline for the final play of Thursday night’s MVC showdown with Central.
The senior wanted a good look at the football sailing off the foot of teammate Jonah Johnson as Johnson tried to give the Vikings a win over the Red Raiders as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The MVC season is here and Holmen-Central may have already made a claim for game of the year…
“I wanted to get as far back as I could to get the best view,” Koelbl said of Johnson’s 32-yard attempt with the game tied. “He split that right down the middle.”
And as the ball continued its flight far past the crossbar, the Vikings were given the green light to celebrate a wild 30-27 victory over Central.
The Red Raiders (2-1, 0-1) had come back from a 20-point deficit to tie the game at 27 with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining before Holmen (1-2, 1-0) took its final crack at victory.
The goal, quarterback Austin Dechant said, was to get the ball in the end zone for a fifth time. But the Vikings knew they had a safety valve in Johnson if things stalled.
“We put him in situations like that every single week in practice,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of Johnson, who missed an extra point in the second quarter and 21-yard attempt at a field goal in the third. “We put him out there on the last play of practice and tell him he has to make it.
“Then we swarm him just like we did tonight when he does.”
The momentum was clearly on the side of Central late in the fourth quarter. After giving up four touchdowns in the first half, the Red Raiders forced two straight punts, then stopped Brett Holden on fourth-and-3 to start their game-tying drive.
When Central quarterback Johnny Davis ran 41 yards to knot the score, the body language for Holmen players seemed to change a bit. Davis played a fabulous second half as the Red Raiders called more running plays for him.
Davis wound up with 301 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and no turnovers. He lost 3 yards on two attempts in the first half but ran more like he did the first two weeks in the second.
Dechant, however, said there was no lapse in confidence after the long TD run.
“All we had to do was stick with what we were doing and keep grinding,” said Dechant, a junior who rushed for 84 yards and the first touchdown of his career. “We were running the ball well, and we just had to do it like we did in the first half.”
Holden, who rushed for 142 yards, gained 11 on the first snap before a holding call nullified another gain by Koelbl. Dechant executed a timely pitch to Andrew Fisher, who gained 13 yards on a first-down play, and Dechant later kept the ball for an 11-yard gain that moved the ball to the 18 with 47 seconds to go.
Two Holden carries moved the ball to the 15 before Kowalski called timeout with 2 seconds left and sent Johnson to the field.
“I was just trying to get mentally ready,” Johnson said of the final drive. “I believe in my guys and never believe that I need to go out there and do this until it happens.
“Kowalski tells us we have envision things happening before we do them, so I tired to do that.”
It was all set up by snapper Caleb Butler and holder Isaac Elsen.
The victory, which included 203 rushing yards by Koelbl and three touchdowns by Holden, was significant. It showed the Vikings that they can stand up to the kind of adversity that accompanies a 20-point comeback like the one the Red Raiders pulled off.
Central was punched in the mouth and returned fire, but Holmen put together a big drive when it was necessary to take a 1-0 conference record into a Sept. 7 home game against West Salem.
The two were part of a three-way tie for the MVC title a year ago.
“That’s a really good team,” Kowalski said of Central. “Dechant did just what we asked him to do, Koelbl came through for us.
“It was impressive, and it gives us a little more confidence.”
BY THE NUMBERS
203: Rushing yards for Holmen's Kevin Koelbl, who carried the ball 20 times.
32: Yards that Holmen's Jonah Johnson's game-winning FG covered as time expired.
142: Yards rushing for the Vikings' Brett Holden, who scored 3 TDs. 372: Yards for Central QB Johnny Davis, with 301 of those coming through the air.
