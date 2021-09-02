High school football: La Crescent-Hokah excited for first varsity season since 2018

“We’ve been looking forward to this for multiple years now since we had that kind of two-year hiatus,” added La Crescent-Hokah coach Ryan Vinzant. “But guys have been working hard, and we’re just ready to go play somebody else now.”

Part of the Lancers’ excitement is simply because numbers are up. After the 2018 season, about 15 players graduated from a roster of just over 30. But the team has gone from 23 players for its junior-varsity-only season in 2019 to 46 listed this year.

And La Crescent-Hokah boasts classes of significant size for the program, including 13 freshmen and 16 juniors.

Recruiting students has been key for growth, of course, and Vinzant says much of the credit goes to the players, who take pride in encouraging their classmates to join the team.

“If you see people in the hallway, you just ask them, ‘Hey, are you interested in playing football?’ Or, ‘You look like you’d be good for football. You ever thought about playing it?’” junior lineman Cole Becker said. “... Mostly we try to get to the people that are in sports right now and tell them if they have any friends, see if they are interested in playing.”