High school football: La Crescent-Hokah excited for first varsity season since 2018

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Cam Manske remembers what it was like to stand on the sidelines as a freshman on the La Crescent-Hokah High School football team.
Given how few players the Lancers had on their roster, he could have been thrust into the fold at any point — which happened a handful of times — and the thought of that made him nervous.
“When we’re little freshmen there, you kind of don’t really want to get picked,” Manske said. “But, you know, (a) coach will whip his head around and be like, ‘Hey, I need a corner.’ And it’s like, ‘Ahhhhh!’”
That was three years ago, and the senior quarterback no longer fears being on the field. But he expects Friday night will be reminiscent of his freshman experience — lots of nerves.
To be fair, though, nobody on the team has played a varsity snap since Manske’s freshman season.
Because of a lack of numbers and concern for player safety, La Crescent-Hokah went without a varsity schedule the past two years as it worked to bolster its program. Those two years allowed the Lancers to look inward, and their rebuild culminates Friday when they kick off their first varsity season since 2018 with a 7 p.m. game at Dover-Eyota.
“It’s been a pretty short two years due to the pandemic, obviously, but we’ve been pretty excited to get back,” Manske said. “I’m just kind of experiencing it now — it’s kind of weird as a senior — but we’re all just pretty excited, and we’re ready.”
“We’ve been looking forward to this for multiple years now since we had that kind of two-year hiatus,” added La Crescent-Hokah coach Ryan Vinzant. “But guys have been working hard, and we’re just ready to go play somebody else now.”
Part of the Lancers’ excitement is simply because numbers are up. After the 2018 season, about 15 players graduated from a roster of just over 30. But the team has gone from 23 players for its junior-varsity-only season in 2019 to 46 listed this year.
And La Crescent-Hokah boasts classes of significant size for the program, including 13 freshmen and 16 juniors.
Recruiting students has been key for growth, of course, and Vinzant says much of the credit goes to the players, who take pride in encouraging their classmates to join the team.
“If you see people in the hallway, you just ask them, ‘Hey, are you interested in playing football?’ Or, ‘You look like you’d be good for football. You ever thought about playing it?’” junior lineman Cole Becker said. “... Mostly we try to get to the people that are in sports right now and tell them if they have any friends, see if they are interested in playing.”
While challenges certainly remain — player retention is vital, and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a dip in participation at the middle school level — the Lancers believe things are largely trending in the right direction and are eager to show that on the field.
Manske will be under center, and Vinzant likes the options the senior will have on the outside, including junior Mason Einerwold and senior Jameson Elsen. Vinzant also said that senior Tony Haack will be a key part of the offense, whether at receiver, tight end or running back.
Vinzant trusts Manske to make the right decision with the ball in his hands, but he also said the team is placing an emphasis on its running game.
Senior Carson Reider figures to get a majority of the carries early on behind an offensive line that includes Becker and junior Dusty Grattan, while junior Logan DeBoer could get touches at fullback and senior Cody Kowalski is impressing the coaching staff with his athletic ability.
“We’ve got some guys, I think, that have some size, so we really want to establish that run so that it can open some things up for us,” Vinzant said. “But definitely not afraid to take shots, definitely not afraid to throw the ball downfield.”
On the other side of the ball, seniors Cody Jakobi and Tyler Von Arx will be important parts of the line, and Vinzant said DeBoer “will be a stud” at linebacker. Einerwold, who Vinzant said is “tougher than nails,” will fit in at outside linebacker, while Haack will lead the defensive backfield.
Gaining varsity experience outside of practice will be crucial for the entire team, but this season’s goals extend beyond wins and losses.
“We’re just trying to do our best to build everybody up, keep the positivity up and trying to get this thing going,” Manske said. “Because, obviously, we don’t want this to be just a one-, two-year thing that happens and then goes back down the same path that it was before.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee