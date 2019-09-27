BY THE NUMBERS

4: Turnovers forced by the Aquinas defense, which included 3 fumble recoveries and an interception

7: Years since Aquinas last made a WIAA playoff appearance

72: Completion percentage for Blugolds’ QB Gavin Wetzel, who hit on 8 of 11 passes for 77 yards. He has passed for 545 yards with 9 TDs and 1 interception this season.

44: Receiving yards for Mason Viner on 2 catches, one being a 35-yard score.

79: Yards rushing for Darlington’s Carson Lobdell on 16 carries, making him the game’s leading rusher.