High school football: La Crosse Aquinas beats Westby to improve to 3-0 for first time since 2008

WESTBY — In less than 4 minutes, the Aquinas High School football team changed the entire complexion of Friday night’s game at Westby.
The Blugolds held an eight-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Norsemen had the ball at the Aquinas 11-yard line. On second-and-10, junior quarterback Dillon Ellefson handed the ball off to sophomore Garrett Vatland, who gashed the Blugolds in the first half and appeared to have another opening to the end zone.
But Aquinas’ Michael Lium met Vatland at the goal line and forced a fumble, which the Blugolds recovered.
Aquinas then went on an eight-play, 99-yard scoring drive, which was aided by a pass interference call and capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer to junior wideout Quinn Miskowski.
Westby fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Flottmeyer found Miskowski for a 34-yard touchdown on the next play.
Just like that, the Blugolds turned a one-possession game into a 20-point lead, and they carried that momentum to a 46-26 road victory.
“Turnovers and special teams, right? If you win those things, you can do a lot of good in football, and that was a game-changer right there,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said about Lium’s forced fumble. “That swung momentum, and they never got it back.”
With the win, the Blugolds, who are averaging 43.3 points per game, improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.
“That’s crazy to me,” Flottmeyer said. “You know, a couple years ago, we were losing, we could barely win a game. We barely had enough guys, really, playing. We had to forfeit a couple years ago.
“And now we have guys that can play both ways, and this is just a big moment for us, big one for the school.”
Flottmeyer continued his impressive start to the season by completing 10 of his 16 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those passes went to Miskowski, who had six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’ve been working on my speed for awhile, but really, I mean, Jackson just put the ball in the right places,” Miskowski said.
Meanwhile, Aquinas was balanced on the ground. Junior Joe Penchi led the way with 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while senior Will Cambio — who left the game early in the second half with a knee injury — added 46 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Sophomore Calvin Hargrove, who spelled Cambio in the second half, added 44 yards on 12 carries while also making key stops on the defensive side of the ball.
“You watch him play linebacker, and he’s a special linebacker. Not very big, but man, he can find the football,” Lee said. “... My theory is at birth they said, ‘It’s a boy, and he’s a linebacker.’”
But the Blugolds struggled to slow the Norsemen (0-1) in the first half, especially on the ground.
Vatland — who stepped in for senior Brett Jorgenson, who left the game with a head injury — finished with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries; 118 of those yards came in the first half.
“I know he had a fumble on the goal line, which was a big play, but man, he ran hard,” Westby coach Andy Hulst said. “For a sophomore kid, you see it in practice, you don’t know how it’s going to look in the game. But man, he got in, and I couldn’t be more pleased with his effort.”
Vatland also had a touchdown catch right before half, and all three of his scores answered ones from Aquinas, which scored the game’s first points on a fourth-down TD pass from Flottmeyer to Aiden Lee.
Still, the Blugolds held a 22-20 lead at half and scored on the first possession of the third quarter — via the Flottmeyer-Miskowski connection on another fourth down — to extend their lead.
The Norsemen looked prime to strike right back as they did throughout the first half, but then the turnovers came. Aquinas forced a total of four turnovers, all of which came in the second half.
The Blugolds play at West Salem next week, while Westby hosts Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
