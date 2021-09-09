High school football: La Crosse Aquinas blows past Black River Falls

Voss finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior Michael Roou before the extra point was wide right.

Aquinas coach Tom Lee said he needed to see his team answer in the third and did.

The Tigers took the third-quarter kickoff and used a 14-yard run by Voss for a first down, but the Aquinas defense forced a punt.

Flottmeyer's first pass of the ensuing drive was incomplete, but his second one was caught by Jack Christenson for a 41-yard gain, and that was followed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Malin.

"The big show of what the heck we had was in that third quarter," Lee said. "I didn't feel like we were in control until after that."

Christenson had five receptions for 136 yards and a second-quarter touchdown. Jack Gagermeier also caught a touchdown pass and had three catches for 25 yards.

Malin rushed for a team-high 64 yards and the touchdown on five carries, and Joe Penchi rushed five times for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Voss, who entered the game averaging 272 passing yards and 86 rushing yards per game, was the focal point of the Aquinas defense. He was hit repeatedly and had more success throwing than running.