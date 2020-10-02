High school football: La Crosse Aquinas dominant in season opener at Viroqua

Cambio’s first score came just 42 seconds after Flottmeyer connected with Miskowski.

Viroqua fumbled on the kickoff after Aquinas’ opening touchdown, and Cambio scored two plays later on a 26-yard scamper, which featured a smooth cutback and a broken tackle, to put the Blugolds up 12-0 less than a minute into the game.

“It was daylight, all day,” said Cambio, who had 121 yards on the ground in the first half. “First, through the line, I didn’t have to make a guy miss once. It was just open hole, open space for me to run through.”

Aquinas’ offensive line, a group that lost key pieces from a season ago, also gave Flottmeyer plenty of time to operate, whether in the pocket or on designed rollouts.

“We lost five senior linemen last year, and we had five dudes who said they’d step up and make plays for us,” said Flottmeyer, who completed passes to five different receivers. “Sure as heck, those dudes are out there making plays. It was amazing. I love those guys.”

The O-line paved the way for Cambio’s second score, which put the Blugolds up 18-0 late in the first quarter, and for junior Joe Penchi on their next possession. Penchi scored from 26 yards out on a reverse to extend Aquinas’ advantage to 24-0 with 11:36 left in the second quarter.