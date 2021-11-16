 Skip to main content
High school football: La Crosse Aquinas' Flottmeyer, Miskowski named WFCA All-State

August 27: Aquinas vs Luther

Aquinas' Jackson Flottmeyer

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Aquinas High School football team had two players named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Small School All-State team ahead of its appearance in the WIAA Division 5 state title game.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer and senior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski were honored for the Blugolds, who play Mayville on Thursday for the state championship.

Flottmeyer has completed 71% of his passes for 2,597 yards and 32 touchdowns against three interceptions, with Miskowski as his primary target. The deep-threat wideout has 37 catches for 942 yards and 17 scores.

Central junior defensive back Boston Brindley and Cashton junior offensive lineman Zack Mlsna were named All-State honorable mention for the large and small school divisions, respectively.

Brindley led the RiverHawks with seven interceptions, one of which he returned to a touchdown, to go with 28 total tackles.

Mlsna helped the Eagles rush for 237.3 yards per game while also registering 41 tackles, including seven for loss, on the defensive line.

