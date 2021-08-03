High school football: La Crosse Aquinas football team builds on strong summer

They learned the ins and outs of formations and worked on footwork. They took breaks to reset their bodies and tackled fundamentals as they filled the practice grass behind the Lee Gilbert Baseball Field.

"We have a program that we run (in the summer), and I was talking to an administrator (Ted Knutson) about it," Lee said. "I told him we might have more kids in the school at 6:30 (a.m.) during June or July or that than we do at 8:30 (a.m.) in September or October.

"It went really well."

Athletes from the school's boys and girls teams gathered to concentrate on working in the weight room on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays. They broke that up with an outdoors workout at the football practice field each Wednesday.

"We'd have 80 to 100 people there every day," Flottmeyer said. "It's changed, and (strength) Coach (Eddie) Hodges has a lot to do with it being a bunch of people who are motivated and ready to have fun rather than looking at (weight lifting) like a punishment."

Lee said outdoor workouts were focused on speed, which continues the growth of Hodges' roots as a player and coach at Caledonia High School, where speed and strength have long been a focus of development in the athletic program.