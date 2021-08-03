High school football: La Crosse Aquinas football team builds on strong summer

The offseason was going so well for Aquinas High School quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer that coach Tom Lee had to have some fun with it.
Flottmeyer's commitment to the weight room went to another level during the summer before his junior season, and Lee took the chance to communicate that to offensive coordinator Steve Kramer in an amusing way.
"He's probably our strongest kid in the weight room," Lee said of the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Flottmeyer. "I sent Kramer some video of him squatting and said, 'We're gonna put him at D-end.'"
Rest assured that Flottmeyer, who passed for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions during a eight-game fall sophomore season, will return as Kramer's quarterback as the Blugolds tackle a new conference — the Coulee — and what they hope is a much more "normal" season.
One step of that last hope took place Tuesday with the first official practices being run throughout La Crosse, the Coulee Region and the entire state of Wisconsin.
"We had a bus (to bring players to the practice field), we had a locker room (to use before and after practice), we have water (not exclusively bottles adorned with names) over there," Lee said. "Yeah, this feels real again."
It also felt like an extension of a very active summer for athletes at Aquinas. The Blugolds worked in four to five groups during the middle of Tuesday's practice as they took steps to prepare for the first game of the season at Prairie du Chien on Aug. 20.
They learned the ins and outs of formations and worked on footwork. They took breaks to reset their bodies and tackled fundamentals as they filled the practice grass behind the Lee Gilbert Baseball Field.
"We have a program that we run (in the summer), and I was talking to an administrator (Ted Knutson) about it," Lee said. "I told him we might have more kids in the school at 6:30 (a.m.) during June or July or that than we do at 8:30 (a.m.) in September or October.
"It went really well."
Athletes from the school's boys and girls teams gathered to concentrate on working in the weight room on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays. They broke that up with an outdoors workout at the football practice field each Wednesday.
"We'd have 80 to 100 people there every day," Flottmeyer said. "It's changed, and (strength) Coach (Eddie) Hodges has a lot to do with it being a bunch of people who are motivated and ready to have fun rather than looking at (weight lifting) like a punishment."
Lee said outdoor workouts were focused on speed, which continues the growth of Hodges' roots as a player and coach at Caledonia High School, where speed and strength have long been a focus of development in the athletic program.
Capitalizing on those two aspects within a program that has plenty of experience — three starters from the final game of last season graduated — will help Aquinas reach some of the expectations that exist after winning playoff games over Darlington and Lancaster last season.
Some of that that continued success hinges on the development of Flottmeyer, who passed for 420 yards and five touchdowns in those two playoff wins. He set himself up for this season by attending camps hosted by Iowa State, Purdue, Central Michigan, Yale and Minnesota and is excited to see what those have done to help him.
"The work is the best part about (football)," Flottmeyer said. "I'd do anything to get the chance to go to those camps on the weekends. It's about working hard all year, preparing so you don't mess anything up during the games.
"I love the work. It's part of the process and I trust it fully. I love it."
That attitude, it seemed, was clearly shared by his coaches and teammates at the dawn of a new season.
