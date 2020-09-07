High school football: La Crosse Aquinas gets season started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They sat together, spaced out on a hill that sits behind the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center and bumps up against their practice field.

They patiently listed to Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee explain expectations — football-related and other — for them as players before they were turned loose to do what they really wanted to do on Monday.

As roughly 40 players ran onto that practice field when released, something questionable for months quickly became reality. They hooted and hollered as they followed the blow of the air horn and got into position for the first drills on a cloudy and windy Labor Day.

The moment they'd been waiting months to experience due to coronavirus restrictions was finally here.

"This still doesn't even feel like reality," senior Will Cambio said. "I can't believe this is happening. I just hope everything goes well, and we have our season."

It might, and it might not. But the important thing on Monday was to experience some kind of normalcy.

It wasn't a normal practice. There was no tackling, and players did everything coaches asked them to do while wearing masks. They practiced punting and kicking, worked on footwork and speed.