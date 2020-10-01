High school football: La Crosse Aquinas itching to begin season

It was just five years ago that Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee had to pull the plug on one of his team's games because of numbers.

The Blugolds had a total of 19 available players that week with some of them being freshmen with no business being on the field for a varsity game.

Flash forward to this week, and the story is much different.

Lee's team is nearly able to play two-platoon football nowadays. The coach said Thursday that he plans to use 21 starters with just junior lineman Preston Horihan starting both ways in Friday night's opener at Viroqua (0-1).

"We're just one lineman short of being where we've always wanted to be, and every one of those kids is ready to play," Lee said. "We have some depth that we want to take advantage of because it's been awhile since we've had any, so we will have a lot of kids playing."

The Blugolds, who were 7-4 and WIAA Division 5 playoff qualifiers last fall, were supposed to be in the middle of their first season in the Coulee Conference by now. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has changed everything, and Aquinas is beginning its attack on a season full of road games with a robust roster.

The Blackhawks started last week with a 48-6 loss to Mauston.