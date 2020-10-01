High school football: La Crosse Aquinas itching to begin season

It was just five years ago that Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee had to pull the plug on one of his team's games because of numbers.
The Blugolds had a total of 19 available players that week with some of them being freshmen with no business being on the field for a varsity game.
Flash forward to this week, and the story is much different.
Lee's team is nearly able to play two-platoon football nowadays. The coach said Thursday that he plans to use 21 starters with just junior lineman Preston Horihan starting both ways in Friday night's opener at Viroqua (0-1).
"We're just one lineman short of being where we've always wanted to be, and every one of those kids is ready to play," Lee said. "We have some depth that we want to take advantage of because it's been awhile since we've had any, so we will have a lot of kids playing."
The Blugolds, who were 7-4 and WIAA Division 5 playoff qualifiers last fall, were supposed to be in the middle of their first season in the Coulee Conference by now. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has changed everything, and Aquinas is beginning its attack on a season full of road games with a robust roster.
The Blackhawks started last week with a 48-6 loss to Mauston.
Aquinas hasn't been competitive with anyone but itself so far, and Lee said he liked what he saw at a team scrimmage last Saturday.
"The intrasquad (scrimmage) was great because we came out of it healthy, and we can see how ready they are for this," Lee said. "We've almost had to dial them back this week.
"It's great they they have been this competitive with each other, but we don't want them ready to play the game on Tuesday or Wednesday. We want them ready for Friday, and I think they will be."
There is an excitement around the Blugolds, who have a number of quality skill players returning to the fold.
Senior Will Cambio had 668 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Senior Aiden Lee rushed for 503 yards and six touchdowns, while junior Quinn Miskowski rushed for two touchdowns and caught three TD passes.
Adding a sprinter the caliber of state champion Lukas Beck to the backfield and sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer after a strong offseason can only help the team's situation.
ONALASKA WELCOMES SMALL-SCHOOL POWER: The game being played at Onalaska High School on Friday isn't one that would typically happen.
But it can in the COVID era, and it will draw interest from a large number of people.
The Hilltoppers host Division 7 powerhouse Edgar in a 7 p.m. kickoff, and the matchup is the best opportunity to see how a small school hand handle a much bigger one.
Onalaska was a second seed in its quarter bracket of the Division 3 playoff picture last season, while the Wildcats earned a top seed and finished as state runner-up in Division 7.
Edgar was a postseason fixture before dropping to Division 7, but nothing has changed during the transition. The Wildcats have won seven state titles during 33 playoff appearances and placed second two straight years after winning it all in 2016. Edgar beat Bangor in the state semifinals last year after losing to the Cardinals in the semifinals in 2018 in what has become a very good postseason rivalry.
Now, it's time for both teams to test each other in a new atmosphere.
"In a normal season, there'd be no reason for this game to be scheduled," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. "They would have opponents their size, and we'd have opponents our size.
"For us, it would be a lose-lose because beating a Division 7 team wouldn't help us at a seeding meeting but losing to one would definitely hurt us."
But Yashinsky is excited to see his team play against such a successful program and provide a unique opportunity for his players.
Onalaska (1-0) enters with a 39-13 victory over Tomah under its belt. Edgar, meanwhile, blasted Athens 37-8 last week.
The Hilltoppers benefited from a very casual transition for junior quarterback Ayden Larsen, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Hudson Weber -- against the Timberwolves.
Larsen (88), Albert Romero (88) and Michael Savarin (66) also combined to rush for 242 yards in a game with a many positives for Onalaska.
"We were really happy with how Michael Skemp (4 catches, 58 yards) played," Yashinsky said. "We knew he could be a big-time player, and he is a huge slot receiver for us.
"We had Nate Lubinsky forever, so it was also nice to see the way Romero being the thunder and Savarin being the lightning. Ayden played about the best opener you could play, and Hudson Weber and linebacker Connor Johansen stepped up and did a really good job on defense."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
