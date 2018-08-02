A yellow school bus was parked near the field where Aquinas High School football players practiced Wednesday for the first time this season.
It was filled during the drive to practice — almost requiring a need for a second bus, which the Blugolds haven’t needed in years.
“Yeah, we shoehorned them in there today,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said with a grin on his face. “It was close on needing a second one. How crazy is that?”
It wasn’t that long ago that Lee had to discuss the reality of forfeiting a game. The Blugolds had 19 healthy players — freshmen included — for that scheduled game against West Salem in 2016.
But Lee had the opportunity to oversee a practice that included 47 players and said the number could soon creep above 50.
Wednesday was the first day of practice for most teams in Wisconsin.
Teams with games scheduled for Aug. 16 — Central, Bangor, Melrose-Mindoro and Cashton are among those — began Tuesday.
Logan, one of the few remaining programs to practice twice a day, had about 75 players on the field for morning and evening workouts.
“You always want more,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “We’ve been in the high 80s and would like to be there again, but we will work with the kids we have.”
Knoble is excited to unleash players who might not have the name recognition of those in Logan’s past on the Coulee Region. The MVC was hit hard by graduation, and the Rangers are no exception.
But there are building blocks in place.
“One thing is that we do have 22 seniors,” Knoble said. “They may not all of a whole lot of playing experience, but they have seen what it takes to succeed. We will have five or six new starters on each side of the ball, which is kind of what we are looking at every year.”
The excitement for Lee, in addition to all of the new options that have opened up for him in practice, is the fact that the Blugolds can field a varsity team and freshman team this year.
The rise in numbers is due mostly to a large freshman class. Lee has been waiting for this class to reach ninth grade since the very difficult 2016 season.
“We have 15 or 18 more (kids), and we knew that was going to be the case,” Lee said. “We get to split kids up. We have players here in blue shirts, the freshmen, and they will start having their own practices. They will get to practice alone, lift on their own, develop on their own and play their own games.
“We haven’t had that (two teams) for five years. We have two legitimate levels of Aquinas football, and that is a huge, huge step for us.”
But what the Blugolds have had for much longer than that is membership in the MVC. That will change next season to a conference that also includes Onalaska Luther, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster and Mineral Point.
There is another realignment plan moving through the system soon to then move Aquinas to a reformed Coulee Conference in 2020.
“I say that this is the most important year of Aquinas football every year, and it always is for different reasons,” Lee said. “One reason this year is important is it’s our last in the MVC.
“It could be our last time playing Central or Logan, which is something we’ve been doing since leather helmets. I think they all understand that, and it’s sad, but it also marks something new for us and those younger players who will come back next season.”