High school football: La Crosse Aquinas looks good in ending losing streak

The Aquinas High School football coaches and players were given the chance to walk off the field with smiles Saturday afternoon, and the reason to be happy was a new feeling to some.
Just short of two years after their previous victory, the Blugolds beat Stevens Point Pacelli 44-14 at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field and looked good doing it.
Seventeen losses between those victories made life tough, but the bottom line is that Aquinas enters the MVC season with some momentum.
“I’m happy for the boys because they have done everything we have asked of them and haven’t gotten the results they wanted in a long time,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “We never let the scoreboard determine who we are, but it sure is nice to have the scoreboard go our way today.”
Sophomore running back Aiden Lee rushed for three touchdowns and caught one of senior quarterback Gavin Wetzel’s two touchdown passes in a game the Blugolds controlled more with each play.
Aquinas (1-1), which plays at Onalaska (1-1) on Friday, scored 22 points in the second quarter and were the dominant team after a scoreless first.
The Cardinals (0-2) did rush for 238 yards — teammates Ben Lundgren and Brycen Cashin had 122 and a touchdown apiece — but gained nothing or lost yards on 11 of their 54 rushing attempts, making drives increasingly difficult.
Aiden Lee rushed for 127 yards, and Wetzel passed for 166 and rushed for 59 to keep the ball moving behind a hard-hitting line that consistently gave them space to run in a 408-yard offensive performance.
“Our line blocked to the whistle on every play, whether it was at the line or down the field,” said Wetzel, who was 5-for-9 passing and had a 55-yard run that set up Aiden Lee’s 4-yard touchdown run that gave Aquinas a 14-8 second-quarter lead. “They finished plays for us.”
Senior defensive lineman Bryce Lee was in on two of the stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Aquinas had seven players make at least one of those tackles for no gain or negative yards.
Wetzel, who also had an interception, had particular success with swing passes to Aiden Lee and Brandon Merfeld. He tossed one to Merfeld in the third quarter that went for a 23-yard touchdown and another to Lee in the fourth that covered 60 yards for a touchdown.
“We got amazing blocks from our receivers on those plays,” Aiden Lee said. “It was easy to get down the field after those.”
Tom Lee said Pacelli left it open, and it was a good weapon for Wetzel to use.
“We saw something with the way they were using their outside linebackers, and we were able to execute on it” Tom Lee said of the Cardinals. “It’s something we probably could have gone to more than we did.”
Wetzel rushed for 59 yards and opened the scoring with a 4-yard run early in the second quarter. The touchdown capped a 94-yard drive that only required seven plays after Wetzel completed a 33-yard pass to Merfeld, and Aiden Lee broke through the left side of the line for a 28-yard gain that gave the Blugolds a first down at the Stevens Point Pacelli 11.