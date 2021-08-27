High school football: La Crosse Aquinas overwhelms Onalaska Luther with potent offense

ONALASKA — Jackson Flottmeyer took the snap and immediately began to roll out to his right, just as he did when he threw a touchdown pass on the Aquinas High School football team’s previous possession.
Understandably, then, the Onalaska Luther defense began to flow in the direction of the Blugolds’ talented junior quarterback.
But the second that happened, Flottmeyer planted his right foot, opened his hips and lofted a screen pass in the other direction to junior running back Calvin Hargrove, who turned to find mostly open field in front of him.
“Literally there was nothing. There was nobody over there,” Hargrove said.
That was true at first, but Hargrove soon had an escort in the form of senior center Kyle Keppel and senior guard Riley Klar, who arrived just as Knights defensive back Eli Krause came into view near Luther’s 35-yard line.
And Klar made sure that Hargrove’s path remained clear en route to Aquinas’ second touchdown of the first quarter.
“Riley Klar comes over there and pancakes him, and it was a wide open run for the end zone. It was a crazy block,” Hargrove said. “And, yeah, there was like nobody over there, completely fooled them.”
The Blugolds are able to keep teams guessing with their plethora of offensive threats, and such was the case on Friday as they overwhelmed the Knights for a 41-8 nonconference victory.
Flottmeyer — who was 7-of-8 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win at Prairie du Chien — was again crisp; he completed 11 of his 14 passes for 284 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior wideout Quinn Miskowski was Flottmeyer’s favorite target — he finished with four catches for 86 yards and four touchdowns — while Hargrove and senior running back Joe Penchi also caught touchdown passes.
“We’re really clicking. I think it shows,” Flottmeyer said. “Our offensive line, bunch of dogs. I mean, you’ve got Quinn over there, who’s just catching crazy passes. Jack Christainsen, Chris Wilson, we have all these athletes that are making plays, and I couldn’t ask more of them.”
“Every defense is going to have to pick what they want to stop, and they’re not going to be able to stop all of us,” Miskowski added.
Indeed, Flottmeyer completed a pass to seven receivers. Christainsen showcased his athletic ability with a leaping catch over a Luther defender, and Penchi proved tough to track down in the open field, like when he was left unaccounted for after slipping out of the backfield for a 46-yard touchdown catch and run or when he scampered 61 yards after taking a wildcat snap.
It was the Flottmeyer-to-Miskowski connection, though, that got the Aquinas offense going.
After Blugolds senior Ethan Schamberger intercepted Knights quarterback Dillon Yang on the game’s opening possession, Flottmeyer rolled out to his right on the next play and found Miskowski in the back corner of the end zone to put Aquinas (2-0) in front 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
“He’s quick. He’s got great hands. He’s my point guard in basketball — I set screens for him — so we have that chemistry,” Flottmeyer said of Miskowski. “I think he’s the guy that I want to go to, and I think teams know that now.”
Luther (1-1) went three-and-out on its next series, and the Blugolds pushed their lead to 14-0 three plays later on the 65-yard screen to Hargrove.
The Knights, though, responded well on the ensuing drive and moved the ball inside the Aquinas 25 when Yang picked up three yards on fourth-and-2. Luther gained yards on each of its next four plays, but Hargrove stopped a fourth-down carry by senior Josiah Larson short of the first down.
“We didn’t do a very good job on the line of scrimmage, both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Knights coach Matt Schiebel said. “And if you can’t control the line of scrimmage, then you’re going to struggle.”
The Blugolds’ defense was stout for the rest of the game, while Luther missed the presence of Larson, who exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The Knights totaled 208 yards of offense, 85 of which came on their scoring drive in the fourth quarter with many of Aquinas’ starters on the sideline.
The Blugolds’ offense, meanwhile, did not slow down.
After Penchi’s long run out of the wildcat, Flottmeyer scrambled to his left and found Miskowski for a 16-yard score. On Aquinas’ next possession, Flottmeyer hit a wide open Penchi in the middle of the field to push the Blugolds’ lead to 28-0 with 2:51 left in the second quarter.
Miskowski used his speed on the first possession of the second half to split the Luther defense up the seam for a 35-yard TD, and after making a catch in the flat, he made a nice cut before extending for a touchdown that put Aquinas in front 41-0 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
“We saw it when he was a freshman, just how he practiced,” Blugolds coach Tom Lee said of Miskowski’s athletic ability. “He was just a little squirt. I mean, he had to run around in circles in the shower to get wet, right? That sucker just came out and made plays, and you could tell he was going to be special.”
Krause scored the Knights’ lone touchdown, while Yang finished with 20 carries for 127 yards. Yang was also 4-of-9 passing for 13 yards and an interception.
Aquinas will look to build on its 2-0 start when it plays at Altoona next week, while Luther opens Scenic Bluffs Conference play at New Lisbon on Thursday.
