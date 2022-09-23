High school football: La Crosse Aquinas pounds Westby to stay unbeaten

Isaac Schumacher barely got a glimpse of the ball before it was in his hands.

The Aquinas High School football senior lineman had bull-rushed a blocker toward the Westby punter, which he had lobbied coach Tom Lee to do before ultimately getting the green light. Although Schumacher wasn't able to block the punt — as was intended — senior Ben Corsi did.

And the ball popped into the arms of Schumacher, who returned it about 25 yards for a touchdown to push the Blugolds' lead to 28 points midway through the second quarter.

"I think that's the fastest I've run in my life," Schumacher said.

Aquinas dominated in all three phases Friday night, and that led to a 51-14 Coulee Conference win at Veterans Memorial Field on the UW-La Crosse campus.

The victory pushes the Blugolds to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference, assuring them a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row. The weight of that achievement isn't lost on a program that had to forfeit a game in 2016.

"I think back a few years ago when it was Darlington and we got our fourth (conference) win, and I got kind of emotional on the sidelines," Lee said. "And now, it's pretty business-like. It's like, 'OK, let's check that box and go on to the next thing.'"

"It's the culture that we're building here," added senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who gave credit to the 2019 team for jump-starting that culture. "... It's very special to me. I'm glad to be a part of it because I hope it's something they can continue to do for years and years to come."

Aquinas wasted no time in grabbing a lead Friday night as it set out to assure that playoff appearance.

The Blugolds forced a fumble on the Norsemen's first play from scrimmage, and senior Henry Suttie recovered it. Three plays later, senior Damien Lee scored on a reverse from 23 yards out to put Aquinas up 6-0 just 80 seconds into the game.

The Blugolds recovered another fumble on Westby's ensuing possession, though they were unable to capitalize on that turnover. But their defense, which limited Westby to 89 yards in the first half and 183 for the game, quickly forced a three-and-out.

Aquinas' offense put the game out of reach from there.

Flottmeyer capped a 67-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard pass to senior wideout Collin Conzemius on fourth-and-7, and the two connected for a 6-yard score after the defense forced another three-and-out.

That pushed the Blugolds' lead to 20-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

"We've seen that versus Aquinas and West Salem, and I think they're pretty similar teams to be honest with you," said Westby coach Andy Hulst, whose team dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference — with the losses coming to the Blugolds and Panthers. "You have to give yourself a chance to win, and in both games, we made sure that we were not going to do that.

"... If you're down by 20 points against these guys or West Salem, you're not coming back. It's just not going to happen."

The Norsemen — who played without injured junior running back Rhett Stenslien — had some momentum on their second drive of the second quarter, but a holding penalty put them behind the chains. That led to a punt, which Corsi blocked and Schumacher returned.

"We really talk about all three phases, obviously," Schumacher said. "We think most teams don't spend enough time on special teams. Our coaches say if we can win two of the three phases, we're going to win every game."

Aquinas extended its lead throughout the third quarter with touchdown runs from Flottmeyer and senior Calvin Hargrove.

Flottmeyer completed 16 of his 21 passes for 157 yards and two scores to go with his rushing touchdown. Hargrove finished with 13 carries for 96 yards.

The defense got in on the action, too, with junior Anthony Miller forcing a safety.

In all, the Blugolds recovered four fumbles in addition to the blocked punt while Damien Lee had two sacks and junior Brady Lehnerr had one.

Westby, which ran only nine plays in the second half and didn't score until the fourth quarter, was led by senior running back Garrett Vatland and senior quarterback Bo Milutinovich. Vatland rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries, while Milutinovich was 5-for-10 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Norsemen will look to rebound — as they did after losing to West Salem — against Black River Falls next week.

Aquinas will look to continue its unbeaten season at Arcadia.