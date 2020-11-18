High school football: La Crosse Aquinas ready to finish season at Lancaster

This season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Aquinas High School football team — even when taking away all the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to programs across the state.
The Blugolds started 3-0 for the first time since 2008, but injuries piled up — from standout running back Will Cambio to nearly all of the offensive line. Aquinas was winless the rest of the regular season and entered the postseason at 3-3.
But the Blugolds responded by winning last week’s WIAA Division 5 playoff opener at top-seeded Darlington 34-25 and will travel to second-seeded Lancaster on Thursday to wrap up the season.
Having one final opportunity to play isn’t something the team takes lightly as it concludes what coach Tom Lee called an unusual and unique year.
“All that being said, I’m telling you, I’m so glad the boys get to do it. And I’m glad I get to be a part of it with them because it’s so good for the kids,” Lee said. “... I think if you gave everyone an opportunity and told them this was a possibility, I think every kid would have signed up for it.”
Aquinas also has the opportunity to win multiple playoff games in the same year, something it hasn’t done since it claimed the state title in 2007.
“We talked about this with the guys: ‘You get to practice on the last day of the season that you’re allowed to, you get to play in the last game that you’re allowed to,’” Lee said. “It’s different than that one, but we get a chance. It gives us a chance, and then we can say, ‘Hey, we were in the playoffs, and we won our last game.’”
To do so, Lee said his team needs to replicate last week’s performance, in which the Blugolds were effective on the ground and through the air while also forcing four turnovers. Special teams will be key, too; the Flying Arrows (5-3) have returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in their past three games.
“Honestly, we’ve stolen some of their stuff,” Lee said. “We have to try and emulate what they do because I think what they do makes teams miserable.”
Defensively, Aquinas will need to be disciplined to slow Lancaster’s option-based attack. Quarterback Hayden Knapp had eight carries for 108 yards while running back Skyler Burkholder added 102 yards and two scores on 17 carries in the team’s 42-13 win over Melrose-Mindoro last week.
Knapp is just as effective with his arm — he threw three touchdowns against the Mustangs — and has reliable weapons on the outside in 6-foot-2 Preston Noethe and 6-foot-5 Hayden Wagner.
“(Knapp’s) not reading stuff. He’s just taking one-step (drops) and throwing fades at them, and these kids will go up and get it,” Lee said. “They’ve probably kept me up at night and put some gray hairs on my head this week.”
The Blugolds, though, can be just as potent offensively.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer looked like his early-season self against the Redbirds by completing 11 of his 21 passes for 167 yards and two scores, while the ground game churned out 199 yards.
Junior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski remains a downfield threat for Flottmeyer, and classmate Chris Wilson has emerged as another go-to target as he continues to get back up to speed after recovering from a leg injury he suffered during the 2019-20 basketball season.
“He’s got a lot of moxie, he’s a skilled athlete, and he likes to play — and we knew that out of him,” Lee said of Wilson, who had two touchdowns against Darlington. “When we were still able to platoon, he was just a defensive player for us. But we knew in the event we needed him, he could go and make a play on the football.”
Wilson isn’t the lone Aquinas player to have been thrust into a larger role, whether because of injuries or COVID-19, and Lee has been impressed with how his team has handled adversity throughout the year. The Blugolds will have one final chance to show their resilience Thursday night.
“Our kids are smart, and our kids are tough,” Lee said. “We think we’re giving them a great opportunity.”
