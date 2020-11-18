High school football: La Crosse Aquinas ready to finish season at Lancaster

This season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Aquinas High School football team — even when taking away all the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to programs across the state.

The Blugolds started 3-0 for the first time since 2008, but injuries piled up — from standout running back Will Cambio to nearly all of the offensive line. Aquinas was winless the rest of the regular season and entered the postseason at 3-3.

But the Blugolds responded by winning last week’s WIAA Division 5 playoff opener at top-seeded Darlington 34-25 and will travel to second-seeded Lancaster on Thursday to wrap up the season.

Having one final opportunity to play isn’t something the team takes lightly as it concludes what coach Tom Lee called an unusual and unique year.

“All that being said, I’m telling you, I’m so glad the boys get to do it. And I’m glad I get to be a part of it with them because it’s so good for the kids,” Lee said. “... I think if you gave everyone an opportunity and told them this was a possibility, I think every kid would have signed up for it.”

Aquinas also has the opportunity to win multiple playoff games in the same year, something it hasn’t done since it claimed the state title in 2007.