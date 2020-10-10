High school football: La Crosse Aquinas still unbeaten

The scamper capped off a seven-play drive on the Blugolds’ second drive that was kept alive behind a 43-yard fake punt pass from sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer to junior Zack Schwartz.

“We knew how they lined up, and we thought that might be there, and we come out with a look where we have a tackle who’s eligible,” Lee said. That guy kind of gets lost if you haven’t’ seen that a lot, and he shook right open. It also helps when you have your quarterback as your punter.”

With the win, Aquinas is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. It’s been over a decade since the Blugolds’ last 3-0 start, which they’ll look to check off next Friday when they travel to Westby, but for Lee, just being able to play with his team has been a joy.

“Nothing is certain in this season; it’s just upside down, backwards and sideways all the time,” he said.

“So being able to play is fun and we just want to keep playing because it’s fun. It’s fun for the kids; morale at school is huge for it, even though they’re only there every other day and on their computers every other day. These guys need it, our school needs it and I love these kids; they’re a blast to be around and we just keep saying ‘Let’s keep this thing going.’”

