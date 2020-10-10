High school football: La Crosse Aquinas still unbeaten

MAUSTON — A fast start and cashing in on turnovers can be the perfect recipe for success.
The Aquinas High School football team put that formula to good use Friday night as it scored 14 points off of three first-half turnovers and rode out a 28-0 halftime lead for a 36-22 non-conference win over Mauston. Senior Will Cambio rushed for a game-high 194 yards and two scores, while junior Joe Penchi added another two scores on the ground as the Blugolds moved to 2-0 on the year.
“It’s awesome because that’s a good team we went up against, and we needed every guy on our team, and every little bit of depth we have,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said.
“That team is full of good, strong players, and I feel we were able to, with just the bodies we have, weather the storm and wear them down, especially as the game wore on.”
That storm wasn’t as raging in the first half as the opening 24 minutes belonged to Aquinas. The Blugolds took a 28-0 shutout into halftime thanks in part to their up-tempo, motion-oriented ground game, and some key turnovers.
Leading 8-0 late the first quarter, Aquinas junior Michael Lium picked off Mauston’s Spenser Lehman at the Golden Eagles’ 31-yard line. The Blugolds took advantage of the short field scoring just five plays later on a Cambio 6-yard rumble for a 14-0 lead with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Mauston (2-1) looked to answer on its ensuing drive, working all the way down to the Aquinas 27, but the Blugolds stripped Lehman on a quarterback keeper and recovered at their own 31. Aquinas again wasted little time taking advantage of the giveaway as Penchi took a reverse counter 58 yards to the house on the second play from scrimmage for a 21-0 lead with 6:59 left until halftime.
“That’s huge; we think we’ve got a lot of players that can run, and when we’ve got them, we might as well use them up. That’s a big deal for us because we’ve got a defense that hunts turnovers and an offense that takes advantage of those opportunities,” Lee said.
“If you can win the turnover battle, that’s going to go a long way in the game of football.”
After forcing a three-and-out on Mauston’s following drive, the Blugolds ground attack went back to work. Benefiting again from a short field, Aquinas needed just six plays to chew up 53 yards, finished off by a Cambio 7-yard scamper for a 28-0 lead with just under three minutes left until halftime.
Aquinas tried to add more nails to the coffin before halftime as it forced another turnover on the first play of the next Mauston drive, but the Blugolds were unsuccessful in scoring before the break. Despite a 28-point hole at the intermission, the Golden Eagles got off the ground in the second half.
Mauston scored three touchdowns over the final 24 minutes, starting with a 16-yard touchdown run by Kraig Armstrong with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. The following two-point conversion cut the lead to 28-8, but the Blugolds had the answer.
Aquinas responded with a 10-play, 67-yard drive finished off by a Cambio 1-yard plunge with 2:22 remaining in the quarter, and the ensuing two-point run re-established a 28-point lead at 36-8.
“We knew that was a good team and we told the guys at halftime that team wasn’t done, and that’s why we were trying to score at the end of the first half,” Lee said. “That’s a proud team, with good players and they’re well coached. We knew we were going to have to fight and that’s big to answer like that.”
Still, the Eagles wouldn’t lay down, Mauston scored on its ensuing possession to pull within 36-14 and recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the officials ruled it an illegal pop-up kick. The Eagles forced a punt on the following Aquinas drive and needed just four plays to find paydirt again, this time on a 62-yard strike from Lehman to Luehman to pull within 36-22 with 7:49 to go.
After getting burned by a penalty, Mauston recovered the ensuing onside kick but Aquinas’ defense held on, turning the Eagles over on downs before the Blugolds ran out the clock. Along with Cambio, Penchi added 94 yards on the ground on just eight carries, including the game’s opening 10-yard touchdown run.
The scamper capped off a seven-play drive on the Blugolds’ second drive that was kept alive behind a 43-yard fake punt pass from sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer to junior Zack Schwartz.
“We knew how they lined up, and we thought that might be there, and we come out with a look where we have a tackle who’s eligible,” Lee said. That guy kind of gets lost if you haven’t’ seen that a lot, and he shook right open. It also helps when you have your quarterback as your punter.”
With the win, Aquinas is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. It’s been over a decade since the Blugolds’ last 3-0 start, which they’ll look to check off next Friday when they travel to Westby, but for Lee, just being able to play with his team has been a joy.
“Nothing is certain in this season; it’s just upside down, backwards and sideways all the time,” he said.
“So being able to play is fun and we just want to keep playing because it’s fun. It’s fun for the kids; morale at school is huge for it, even though they’re only there every other day and on their computers every other day. These guys need it, our school needs it and I love these kids; they’re a blast to be around and we just keep saying ‘Let’s keep this thing going.’”
