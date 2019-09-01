{{featured_button_text}}

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School football team picked up its first victory of the season by beating Stevens Point Pacelli 41-14 on Saturday.

The Blugolds (1-1), who lost a 7-6 game to Prairie du Chien in Week 1, had four touchdown drives in the first quarter and scored all of their points in the first half.

Aiden Lee rushed for a team-high 85 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Will Cambio added 68 yards and an 8-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Aiden Lee mug

A. Lee

Quinn Miskowski, a sophomore, ran for a 10-yard touchdown and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Blugolds as quarterback Gavin Wetzel completed 2 of 3 passes for 75 yards.

Aquinas rushed for 338 yards and didn’t turn the ball over. Michael Lium had an interception for the Blugolds, who host Fennimore in their first SWAL game of the season at UW-La Crosse on Friday. That game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

In this Series

High school football: Week 2 games around the La Crosse area

article

High school football notebook: Marcus Cox adds depth, unpredictability to Sparta backfield

article

High school football: Eli King's punt return shows another weapon for Caledonia

article

High school football: La Crosse Aquinas takes care of Pacelli after big first quarter

19 updates