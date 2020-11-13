High school football: La Crosse Aquinas topples Darlington in Division 5 playoffs

DARLINGTON, Wis. — There were multiple times this week that Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee wasn’t sure if his team was going to be able to play Friday night because of COVID-19.
“I told somebody it felt like the guillotine,” Lee said. “I was just lying on the table, watching that shiny blade, wondering if it was going to fall.”
It never did, and the Blugolds made the most of their WIAA Division 5 playoff opener at Darlington. Aquinas will face second-seeded Lancaster -- a first-round winner over Melrose-Mindoro -- on Thursday to wrap up its season.
The defense came up with four turnovers; sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a pair of touchdown passes -- both to junior Chris Wilson -- and junior Joe Penchi rushed for two scores as fourth-seeded Aquinas earned a 34-25 win over the top-seeded Redbirds.
The Blugolds (4-3) have won a playoff game in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007-08, and they snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.
“We took a couple kicks to the teeth the last two weeks, actually the last three weeks,” Lee said. “We didn’t play great, I thought, in our game at West Salem, and Onalaska put it on us. We had a lot of problems against Tomah.
“But the guys that we had available — we didn’t have a whole lot of them available — the guys we had available, they prepped like crazy, and they came out and executed. They were ready to go. You could tell they were ready to go.”
The pivotal stretch came late in the third quarter and carried into the fourth.
Trailing 13-12, Aquinas recovered a Darlington fumble before moving into Redbirds territory on a pass from Flottmeyer to junior Quinn Miskowski. A few plays later, Wilson took a screen pass 46 yards for a score, which put the Blugolds up 18-13 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Darlington seemed primed to strike back on the ensuing possession and drove the ball into Aquinas territory. But a sack by Penchi pushed the Redbirds back, then Wilson intercepted Darlington quarterback Braden Davis.
The Blugolds marched 60 yards — aided by a defensive pass interference — for a score, capped by a 26-yard run by Penchi, to extend their lead to 26-13 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Still, Aquinas wasn’t done.
The Blugolds recovered another fumble on the ensuing possession, and sophomore Calvin Hargrove finished a quick 31-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to put Aquinas up 34-13 with 10:13 to play.
The Redbirds added two scores late, but it wasn’t enough.
“I’m obsessed with this metric called ‘get six.’ It’s three-and-outs, fourth-down stops and takeaways,” Lee said. “... We went back and started counting stuff on film and old games. We get six, we win games. When you get four turnovers, that helps with getting six. Had three fourth-down stops in that game, two three-and-outs, so that’s huge.”
Penchi opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter, and the team’s traded scores throughout the rest of the half.
A quarterback sneak from Davis put Darlington in front 7-6 early in the second quarter, but Aquinas responded on Flottmeyer’s first touchdown pass to Wilson on the ensuing possession.
The Redbirds led 13-12 at half after a Davis TD pass to Carter Lancaster, but the Blugolds took control in the second half.
“In this sport, (it’s about) energy. ‘They played with a ton of energy or a ton bounce or were flat,’” Lee said. “It’s amazing how much that ties into making plays. Like when you make plays, guess what? You get energy. When you don’t? It just sucks the life out of you. We had some bounce going, man.”
Aquinas hopes to carry that bounce into its game against Lancaster. And while Lee knows that metaphorical COVID-19 guillotine could drop at any time, he's grateful for another week.
"At least I get to lie on the table," he said.
