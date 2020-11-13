High school football: La Crosse Aquinas topples Darlington in Division 5 playoffs

DARLINGTON, Wis. — There were multiple times this week that Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee wasn’t sure if his team was going to be able to play Friday night because of COVID-19.

“I told somebody it felt like the guillotine,” Lee said. “I was just lying on the table, watching that shiny blade, wondering if it was going to fall.”

It never did, and the Blugolds made the most of their WIAA Division 5 playoff opener at Darlington. Aquinas will face second-seeded Lancaster -- a first-round winner over Melrose-Mindoro -- on Thursday to wrap up its season.

The defense came up with four turnovers; sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a pair of touchdown passes -- both to junior Chris Wilson -- and junior Joe Penchi rushed for two scores as fourth-seeded Aquinas earned a 34-25 win over the top-seeded Redbirds.

The Blugolds (4-3) have won a playoff game in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007-08, and they snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

“We took a couple kicks to the teeth the last two weeks, actually the last three weeks,” Lee said. “We didn’t play great, I thought, in our game at West Salem, and Onalaska put it on us. We had a lot of problems against Tomah.