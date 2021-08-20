High school football: La Crosse Aquinas unleashes big plays in rout of Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Aquinas High School football team turned a series of big plays into a big season-opening win at Prairie du Chien on Friday.

The Blugolds scored 36 points in the first quarter, and junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-15 victory over the Blackhawks.

Flottmeyer completed touchdown passes to Collin Conzemius, Quinn Miskowski and Will Skemp as Aquinas scored 43 points in the first half. Junior Calvin Hargrove added a pair of touchdown runs and an interception return for another score for the Blugolds, who had 319 total yards and picked off Maddox Cejka three times.

Flottmeyer completed 7 of 8 passes and had two touchdown passes in the first quarter. He first connected with Miskowski on an 11-yard scoring play to give Aquinas a 16-0 lead and later completed a 72-yard touchdown strike to Conzemius. David Malin followed that score with a two-point conversion for the 36-0 advantage.

Hargrove had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, a 30-yard interception in the first and a 3-yard scoring run in the third. He had two interceptions.