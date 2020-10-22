High school football: La Crosse Aquinas, West Salem enter big game on high notes

West Salem was supposed to play Onalaska in Week 1, but that game was postponed a couple of weeks. It still ended up being West Salem’s first game, but it did rather well against Onalaska quarterback Ayden Larson.

“I think it helps that we have played against an Onalaska and a Tomah team that threw it a lot,” Jehn said. “But we always pride ourselves defensively on being able to get to the quarterback, and that’s what we will have to do in this game.”

Lee, whose offensive line is missing a couple of starters due to injuries, knows the line of scrimmage will play a big part in which team walks away with the victory.

“We have had a meniscus pandemic at Aquinas, and that’s had an impact on our offensive line,” he said. “We know we have to keep Jackson clean to do the things we want to do.”

The Blugolds will also likely be without senior running back Will Cambio, who was injured in last week’s win at Westby. Cambio rushed for 354 yards and scored seven touchdowns before his injury.

If Cambio doesn’t play — Lee said that is the likely scenario — the load will be shared, possibly with more two-back formations that Aquinas has used to this point.

Sophomore Calvin Hargrove took Cambio’s place last week and responded with 44 yards on 12 carries, but Aquinas also has junior Joe Penchi (24 carries-197 yards, 4 TDs) to lean on.

