The Aquinas High School football team is on a roll, and that continued Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Blugolds celebrated Homecoming by beating Iowa-Grant 42-13 to extend their winning streak to four games and move within one victory of becoming WIAA playoff eligible.
Iowa-Grant (0-5, 0-3 SWAL) scored the first touchdown before Aquinas (4-1, 3-0) got thing going its way.
Bouncing back has been a focal point for the team this year, as they have fallen behind early in a few games. Players and coaches alike have acknowledged that the team has weathered some early storms this year.
“We’ve been a little flat coming out," Aquinas quarterback Gavin Wetzel said, "and I think if we can take that amount of energy that we had throughout the game and put it at the start, we can do some real damage.”
Wetzel has been improving this year, according to coach Tom Lee. Wetzel completed 6 of 8 passes for 215 yards in Friday's victory, and his confidence seems to be growing.
“Gavin has just been on fire at practice.” Lee said after the game, “He’s taken a huge step forward even from the start of the season.
"We are super happy with where he’s at right now.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Wetzel, while improving, has seemed to build off of a great connection with wingback Will Cambio.
Cambio, a junior, hauled in two long touchdown passes from Wetzel in the game and tacked on another score from the defensive side of the ball. He flies around the field and provides the Blugolds a contagious energy.
“He’s the last guy you let off the bus, you know?" Lee said. "He’s not going to intimidate you, but boy does he play. And he plays hard, which is contagious.”
The Blugolds relied on Cambio in all facets of the game Friday night. Cambio contributed four catches for 130 yards and six rushes for 22 yards. He had an early interception when Aquinas was trailing 7-0 and added a scoop-and-score touchdown from over 50 yards away. The scoop and score was highlighted by an incredibly agile juke move at the goal line as he scored.
The work really starts for Lee and his team next week. The next three games ara against Darlington (4-1, 2-1), Mineral Point (5-0, 3-0) and Lancaster (5-0, 3-0).
“We know the next games are going to get tougher," Lee said. "The schedule has been laid correctly for us so far. The next one against Darlington is going to be big.”