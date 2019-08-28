The Coulee Region had a handful of teams earn spots on the first Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll of the season, which was released Tuesday.
Bangor (1-0) netted the highest ranking, earning the No. 4 spot in the small division (school enrollment of 300 or lower) poll, while Sparta received votes in the medium division (301-899 enrollment), and Holmen, Onalaska and Central received votes in the large division (900 or larger enrollment).
Bangor opened its season with a 56-0 home win over Melrose-Mindoro, which impressed the statewide panel of sports writers who vote on the poll enough that the Cardinals earned a first-place vote. Edgar, Black Hawk and Racine Lutheran are ahead of Bangor in the poll, with Racine Lutheran garnering four first-place votes.
Bangor will play at Loyal in Week 2.
A trio of MVC teams earned votes in the large division with Holmen (three), Onalaska (four) and Central (10) making the list just outside the top 10.
Holmen (1-0) travels to Menomonie (1-0) for a Thursday showdown at UW-Stout. Menomonie is also receiving votes (one) in the large division poll. Onalaska (1-0) plays at defending Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls (1-0) at UW-River Falls on Friday, while Central (1-0) faces Wisconsin Badgers recruit Loyal Crawford and Eau Claire Memorial (1-0) on Thursday at Carson Park.
Sparta scored a school-record 70 points on Black River Falls last week after making a deep playoff run last year.
It received six points in the medium division poll, and has revenge on its mind Friday when it plays at Westby, a team that handed the Spartans a tough loss at home last season.
