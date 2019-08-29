EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Central High School football team spent a week working on a gang-tackling plan to slow down Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford.
Crawford then spent four quarters ripping that plan apart in leading the Old Abes to a wild 66-42 nonconference victory over the Red Raiders at Carson Park on Thursday night.
The University of Wisconsin commit broke arm tackle after arm tackle and ran away from everyone in compiling 337 yards and five second-half touchdowns on 36 carries as Memorial (2-0) won the offensive showcase.
The Red Raiders offense, led by quarterback Johnny Davis, put up great numbers. Johnny was 19-for-40 for 323 yards and three passing touchdowns while adding 136 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He found his brother, Jordan, for touchdowns of 55 and 43. The Davis brothers pushed Memorial's defense as hard as Crawford pushed their teammates as Jordan finished with 13 catches for 241 yards. Neither defense could keep up.
“Our offense made some plays, but we just didn’t get any three-and-outs on defense,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “But (Eau Claire Memorial) is a really good team, and they are going to have a real good year in the Big Rivers.”
Central (1-1) led twice in the first half, but the Old Abes managed to move back in front with immediate responses.
Calvin Tanner broke at least four tackles when he returned a kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown after the Red Raiders took a 16-11 lead. Central came back with another touchdown drive, but Ethan Van Grunsven went 59 yards for another touchdown on Memorial's first play from scrimmage.
“It’s really frustrating, Central linebacker Andrew Teff said, "but we have to use it as a learning experience."
Crawford steadily began to wear down the Central defense has the second half wore on. He gained 218 of his yards and scored all of his touchdowns after halftime. It seemed like the Red Raiders were in position to make plays, but Crawford always seemed to run through a tackle or lower his shoulder to turn a 3-yard gain into a 6-yard gain.
“He got a lot bigger from last year, and he grew a little bit,” Teff said of Crawford. “We were getting low, but it was mostly arm tackles around his legs. He was just running right through arm tackles.”
That Central defense took a big hit early when senior safety Max Popp suffered a leg injury that took him out of the game in the first quarter. That put Jordan Davis on the field defensively. That could be a big injury moving forward for Central, which will try and regroup for Tomah next Friday.
“Coach (Ryan) Bott always tells us after every game it’s 0-0,” defensive lineman Tristan Johnson said. “That game is done, we learned from it, and now we go onto the next one.
"Stick together as a family no matter what.”