Zach Fellenz chose not to play football as a sophomore at Central High School.
But something drew him back into the game as a junior. Fellenz missed the camaraderie as much as the game itself.
“I wanted to focus on baseball a little more than I had,” Fellenz said of choosing not to play that season. “But I missed being around my friends and wanted to be part of it again, so I came back.”
The Red Raiders are happy for that. The safety was a key figure in the defensive success they had in a 45-8 win over Eau Claire North in Week 1 and will be again as they battle Eau Claire Memorial in a 7 p.m. home opener that was moved to Thursday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field.
“Zach is like another coach on the field, and we noticed that last year,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “We know he’s prepared because he asks all the right questions throughout the week, and he gets guys in the right spots.
“What I really like about him is that he can cover up mistakes when they happen.”
Those mistakes didn’t pop up in the secondary against the Huskies, but Fellenz kept things on track in a different way when alignments weren’t quite right.
“He got in there to fill when that happened, and he also made some great plays on special teams,” Servais said. “He has shown he can make the right plays at the right times.”
Fellenz made six solo tackles and two assists to go along with an interception as Central forced turnovers and held the Huskies to 158 total yards. North didn’t score until the fourth quarter and after Central had scored all of its 45 points.
The performance didn’t put the Red Raiders where they need to be defensively, but it was a step in the right direction after they allowed more than 30 points per game a year ago.
The Huskies completed just two passes and needed 38 carries to gain 114 yards with Central breaking up the gains with big hits.
Servais said one of the big hits was delivered by junior middle linebacker Andrew Teff, who separated the ball from the opponent. The Huskies recovered the fumble, but Teff responded by helping sack quarterback Bennet Mayer later on the same drive.
“He plays some third-string quarterback for us, and there are some other places we might want to use him offensively,” Servais said of Teff. “But defensively, he’s been so aggressive and is seizing an opportunity that wasn’t necessarily going to be there.
“He’s running with this chance he’s been given.”
Teff, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, made five solo stops and assisted on three other tackles. He had two of Central’s seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The Red Raiders will need more of that from Fellenz, Teff and more when they face the Old Abes on Thursday. Memorial had 347 yards in a 20-14 win over Logan and gave sophomore Loyal Crawford 30 carries that were turned into 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“We have to be sure we are better with our assignment and alignment this week,” Servais said. “We had some times where we didn’t have guys in the right spots, and we won’t get away with that this week.
“(The Old Abes) have way too good of a running back and a big tight end. If our coverage isn’t dialed in the way it needs to be, we’ll be in trouble.”
Fellenz and Teff aim to keep the defense on track after the promising start.
While Servais said Fellenz was where he needed to be in terms of mentality and approach as a junior, the safety has increased his physicality as a senior. Instead of waiting for plays to reach the secondary, Fellenz is initiating contact.
“I made a lot of tackles last year, but in a lot of them, I was getting run over,” said Fellenz, who is listed at 6-2 and 160 pounds. “I was just stopping (the opponent) from getting farther.
“It even happened in our scrimmage a few times (this year). I told myself that I won’t be the guy being run over this year. I”m coming for the play to hit, not get hit.”
Teff said he has seen a different Fellenz on the field. His expectations for Fellenz were high to begin with.
“He’s one of the best players we have in our secondary and on the field,” Teff said of Fellenz. “He means a lot to our defense. He was already a good tackler, and he’s getting better.”