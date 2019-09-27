The Logan High School football team knew it had to move the ball consistently for a crack at beating Central and winning back possession of the Ark of Victory on Friday night.
The Rangers had a tough time doing that, and it was compounded by the anticipated problem of Johnny Davis.
Davis rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and completed a short touchdown pass to Terrance Thompson as the Red Raiders rolled to a 33-6 MVC victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Davis hit Logan with big play after big play as Central (4-2, 2-1) kept itself within striking distance of the top teams in the conference.
"I think there are a lot of people in the area who question us," Central coach Tony Servais said with a smile. "We're still in this thing."
Central can keep itself in it by performing well the next two weeks against Sparta (5-1, 3-1) and Onalaska (5-1, 3-0). Central plays at Sparta next week before hosting the Hilltoppers at UW-La Crosse on Oct. 11.
The Red Raiders kept those games important by overwhelming the Rangers (2-4, 1-3) on both sides of the ball.
Davis scored on runs of 50, 36, 73 and 42 yards, breaking through holes opened by blockers on each one. The Red Raiders scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, and his 36-yard run that followed a 1-yard loss gave them a 20-0 halftime lead.
Central beat Logan for the third straight season, and it hasn't held the Ark for this long of a stretch since beating the Rangers four times in a row (2001-2004) more than a decade ago.
Senior Max Harcey rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown for Logan, but he needed 19 carries to get those yards, and the touchdown was on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.
"Inside, they played off our )-line very well, and played off our blocks and made some really good plays," Logan coach Casey Knoble said of the Red Raiders. "I think they knew they were going to have to be really physical inside, and they played well in their last game and stepped up to the challenge."
Harcey's touchdown capped a 13-play drive and cut Central's lead to 26-6. But Davis snuffed out the momentum by following it with a 14-yard pass and 42-yard touchdown run on the very next possession to bury the Rangers.
Sophomore quarterback Josh Waite completed 15 of 24 pass for 178 yards, but many of the completions came late, and he was intercepted twice. Devin Bocook got the first one off a ball tipped by Max Popp, and Popp got the second late in the fourth quarter.