A slew of high school football games scheduled to be played Friday night have been moved up to Thursday with the threat of thunderstorms.
Both Central and Logan will play Thursday instead of Friday with the Red Raiders hosting Eau Claire Memorial at UW-La Crosse, and the Rangers hosting Eau Claire North at Swanson Field. Those games are still scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Holmen's home game against Menomonie, Onalaska's home game against Mosinee, Tomah's home game against Black River Falls, Onalaska Luther's home game against Cashton and Viroqua's road game against Royall have also been moved from Friday to Thursday with 7 p.m. kickoffs.