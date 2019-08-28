The Central High School football team started 2019 off on the right foot with a 60-21 dismantling of Eau Claire North last Thursday. It was a good start for the Red Raiders, but the Huskies, who have lost 35 straight games, aren’t exactly a football powerhouse.
This week offers a much different challenge this week: Eau Claire Memorial and University of Wisconsin running back commit Loyal Crawford.
“It was a nice game for us to start out with,” said Central coach Tony Servais, whose team meets the Old Abes for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Carson Park on Thursday. “We’ve got some confidence, but this is going to be a true test this week. This is more like the Onalaskas, the Holmens in our conference.”
Crawford and the Old Abes showed how dynamic they could be in their season opener against Logan. With Crawford sitting out the first quarter for an undisclosed reason, the Rangers jumped out to a 14-0 lead before turning it into a 22-7 advantage midway through the second. But Memorial scored 40 unanswered points behind 136 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries from Crawford.
“He was good as a freshman,” Servais said. “I was thinking that right away and was thinking, ‘Man, we have to face this guy the next three years.’ He’s a talented kid no doubt about it.”
Crawford ran for 150 yards on 24 carries in a 44-12 Central win last year, but his overall game has improved. He’s always had speed, but now it appears he has added power to his arsenal. The 6-foot, 190-pound junior showed that off against Logan when he broke four tackles before taking the ball 55 yards for one of his four scores. It’s one of the reasons why Wisconsin offered him a scholarship this summer and why Notre Dame and Iowa have reportedly showed interest in him.
“Seeing him compared to last year, this year is a big improvement for him,” Central senior defensive lineman Malachi Potts said. “Watching film on him, he’s a really good athlete, great footwork, good vision, so it’s going to be tough, but we will try and work our way through it.”
Potts stressed the importance of being aggressive, but not too aggressive. The Central defensive line must stay disciplined when it comes gap assignments. If not, the cutback will be open, and Crawford’s odds of reaching the end zone increase. But the Red Raiders have the experience and talent in the forms of Potts, Tristan Johnson, and Kaden Hansen and are confident they can get the job done.
“I feel like our defense can go against anybody, outside and inside the conference,” Potts said. “Our D-line especially, we have athletes like a Kaden Hansen, Tristan Johnson, and me. We are pretty fast and strong. I just feel like our D-line is stacked.”
Of course it’s going to take more than a stout defensive line. Linebacker Andrew Teff will also need to perform, but the difference of the game could be safety Max Popp, who will be asked to provide more run support than normal.
“Popp, I love him to death,” Potts said with a laugh. “He can lower his shoulder and hit. I feel like he can handle it. Especially going against a running back like (Crawford), I think he can handle it.”
But it’s going to be a full team effort to try and limit Crawford.
“Obviously just containing him is a challenge,” Popp said. “We need to gang tackle, everyone getting to the ball and just stopping him.”
But Memorial knows the Red Raiders will be focsued on Crawford and will try to use him in play-action or other ways as a decoy. That’s where discipline by the Central defense will once again be key.
“Their quarterback is returning from last year, and they have two pretty good receivers returning from last year,” Servais said. “So as good as Crawford is, we can’t be so worried about him that we forget about these other guys, because they are very good.”