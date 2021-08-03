High school football: La Crosse Central motors along with Olson

Little time elapsed between the moment Mitch Olson was named the Central High School football coach and the one he started his first practice as the leader of the program.

Olson was named the new coach of the RiverHawks on July 20, and Tuesday marked the first official practice he led for a program he’s been part of for six previous seasons.

“It’s a little bit more than practice planning and coaching while you are here now,” Olson said midway through Tuesday’s morning practice.

“That’s the fun stuff. I love the grind. I love preparing for practice.

“The administrative stuff has been different, but (previous coach) Tony Servais has been awesome and helped me out a lot in crossing the ‘t’s and dotting the ‘i’s.

Servais resigned after 10 seasons to become dean of students at Central. He stepped down because he couldn’t do both jobs simultaneously.

The time crunch, Olson said, hasn’t been an issue. Having the rest of the coaching staff back helps with some of that, and Olson seemed completely comfortable in leading the first practice for a team that had an exciting spring season with four wins in five games.