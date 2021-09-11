High school football: La Crosse Central offense bounces back in win over Onalaska

“We trust him with everything; he’s a great kid, and you just know in that type of moment, you want the ball in his hands,” RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson said of Herlitzke. “... Our offensive just played so well tonight that in my mind, there wasn’t much of a discussion (about punting).”

“It was probably a give at the end, but I wanted to seal the deal,” Herlitzke added. “I wanted the ball in my hands. Should have gave it, but we got the job done.”

After throwing four interceptions last week, Herlitzke was 4-of-9 passing for 132 yards and two scores against one pick while carrying the ball 19 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

“At practice, we had that bounce-back mentality all week,” Herlitzke said. “And we knew that we needed to in here and do one thing: Get the ‘W.’”

It took Central (3-1, 1-1) and Herlitzke just three plays to set the tone. After Shepard picked up 2 yards, then 12, Herlitzke hit Warren on a corner route to give the RiverHawks the lead less than two minutes into the game.

Warren had two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, and senior Porter Pretasky added a 36-yard touchdown catch.

And the RiverHawks were just as effective on the ground.