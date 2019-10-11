The Central High School football team was winding down practice on Wednesday when coach Tony Servais called his players to the middle of the field after some time working in groups.
The linemen journeyed from a corner of the south end zone as Corey DeGaetano — simply referred to as ‘Coach D’ or ‘D’ — walked slowly a few yards behind them.
The 75-year-old DeGaetano, who is helping coach the Red Raiders for a 50th season, loves practice. It’s where he shares his expertise and where he bonds with players. It’s where he has lived through stories he could share for days.
“I enjoy being with the kids,” DeGaetano said. “I’ve always enjoyed that part of (coaching).
“Sometimes, you have to be hard on them, but you can also have fun with them, and it’s been fun being here this long.”
DeGaetano can see the end of the road that is his coaching career now. This season is his last with the Red Raiders, who will honor his contribution before Friday night’s game against Onalaska (6-1, 4-0) at UW-La Crosse.
Former players and colleagues will be on hand as the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) try to pick up a very important third MVC victory while playing a team with its eyes set on the conference championship.
DeGaetano, who grew up in Milwaukee and attended UW-La Crosse before becoming a physical education teacher, spends his time these days as an offensive and defensive line coach.
“I’m not the line coach,” he points out. “I just help out.”
But the fact that he is there is appreciated by the entire staff, especially Servais.
Servais played at Central and under DeGaetano, who now has the football field behind the high school named after him. They have also coached basketball together at Central.
“When we coach (varsity reserve) basketball together, he always told me he knew nothing about basketball,” Servais said. “He knew basketball, but he also knew the kids.
“He knows how to push kids the right way and help them with whatever we want them to do, and that is invaluable as a coach.”
DeGaetano was Central’s defensive coordinator for 25 years when Servais was hired to replace Dave Cayler after the completion of the 2011 season. DeGaetano told Servais to bring in his own staff and that he would take a different role with the team moving forward.
“He still wanted to be a part of it, and I wanted to have him as part of it,” Servais said. “There is so much knowledge that he has that you want that around as a new head coach.
“He doesn’t agree with some of the things we say, but that’s fine. The younger coaches have and still look up to him.”
DeGaetano has been in La Crosse since graduating and playing football, basketball and baseball at Notre Dame High School in Milwaukee. He returned home to teach one semester after college but quickly came back because he said La Crosse felt like the right place to be.
“It turns out I was right,” said DeGaetano, who played wingback, defensive end and center in high school. “I met and married my wife (Kathleen) here and raised my family (daughters Jackie and Katie and son Tony) here.”
Kathleen, an Aquinas graduate, passed away in 2010, and that may have turned DeGaetano’s surroundings more into a family than it already was. His position with the football team kept him connected with something else he loved.
DeGaetano also coached track and field at Central, and that’s where he gained his experience as a head coach. It’s also the reason he spent 50 seasons as a football assistant.
DeGaetano said he did apply for a couple of jobs as a head football coach — Holmen and Menomonie — but quickly became comfortable remaining an assistant.
“I had great coaches around me (in track and field), and we were pretty good,” DeGaetano said. “But it didn’t really allow me to coach, which is what I wanted to do.
“There was too much paperwork and other stuff that went with it.”
Now, he hopes to extend his final season with a WIAA playoff berth — the Red Raiders need to win at least one more game the last two weeks to achieve that — and as many games as he can coach.
“I think I can safely say that I won’t be doing this for 50 years,” Servais said. “I don’t think we will see many more people doing this these days.”