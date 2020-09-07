High school football: La Crosse club team hits pause

The LAX Bandits, a club football team being put together after the Central and Logan high school pushed fall sports back to a spring schedule, have altered their original plan as practices begin this week.
Faced with a small window of time and difficulties finding equipment to use, Matt Thornton said the team still hopes to compete this season but is ready for a different path for players if need be.
Thornton, Dave Herlitzke and Phil Hess are leading the group, which will meet this week to discuss what it can accomplish for interested players.
"We're kind of at a pause right now and looking at what options we have," Thornton said. "We want to work together with the schools and find some things for the kids to do."
Thornton said finding out on Aug. 14 that the two city schools would not be having a fall season didn't leave much time for the group to piece together everything it needed to compete.
"Had we found out in May," he said, 'it might be a different story."
But whether the Bandits end up playing any games or not, Thornton said an opportunity is what the group wants to provide.
"Maybe it will be getting together for some organized practices, and maybe it will involve the 7-on-7 league over in La Crescent," Thornton said. "The important thing, we think, is getting the kids together for the experience.
"If we end up doing the 7-on-7, that doesn't include linemen, so we want something for them to do, too. We want everyone involved."
Thornton said he has close to 40 interested players for the team, which was given permission by the WIAA to play its schools during a fall season.
