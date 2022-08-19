High school football: La Crosse Logan drops opener

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Logan High School football team had its opener pushed back from Thursday night to Friday morning because of weather, but it was Eau Claire Memorial that was ready to go at Carson Park.

The Old Abes scored the first 29 points on the way to a 36-8 nonconference victory over the Rangers, who were held scoreless in the first half.

Junior quarterback Johnny Leaver completed 11 of 24 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, but he was intercepted three times by Memorial, which scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second for a 22-0 halftime lead.

Leaver also led Logan in rushing with 53 yards on eight carries for an offense that gained 194 total yards. The Old Abes rushed for 236 yards and had 404 total yards.

Weather threatened many local games on Thursday, and this was the only one with local ties that was moved back. Sparta’s game at Baldwin-Woodville was delayed, then canceled.

The Rangers scored their touchdown in the third quarter, and it came on a 17-yard pass from Leaver to Jacob Hackbarth. Bradley Check caught the conversion pass to cut Memorial’s lead to 29-8.

Senior Eli Reynolds added 34 rushing yards on nine carries, and Check was the Rangers’ leading receiver with four catches for 33 yards and the conversion.

Reynolds also caught three passes for 32 yards, and Hackbarth wound up with two receptions for 26 yards.