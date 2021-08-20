High school football: La Crosse Logan overpowers, shuts out Eau Claire Memorial

It was a play that worked so many times that it had to be tried again.

The Logan High School football team had three players take at least one snap the first time they had the ball, and direct snaps — especially those to senior Sam Veenstra — were taking gashes out of the Eau Claire Memorial defense.

So when the Rangers needed a big play late in the fourth quarter, they called Veenstra's number. He plowed straight ahead for 5 yards until reached the end zone and sent his team's confidence soaring while scoring the final touchdown in a 13-0 nonconference win at Swanson Field on Friday.

Not only did Logan pull out a win over a team that many likely considered the favorite, it did so while shutting Memorial out with solid defense from the line to the secondary.

"I'm still kind of amazed (at the overall performance)," Logan coach Casey Knoble said. "We watched (the Old Abes) on film and, boy, they have some receivers, and the quarterback throws on a line.

"But we put pressure on him all night and got him off his mark. It's a lot tougher to throw then."