Through the first four games of the season, the Logan High School football team couldn’t put together a complete game.
When its offense played well, its defense faltered. And when its defense held strong, its offense sputtered. Even in the Rangers’ win over Eau Claire North, they allowed 20 first-half points, four more points than the Huskies are averaging per game.
But on Friday night at Swanson Field, Logan played its most complete game of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Rangers shut out West Salem 28-0 for their first MVC win of the season. They rushed for 194 yards on 42 carries, good for 4.6 yards per carry, and their defense recovered three fumbles, one of which Max Harcey returned for a touchdown. Their special teams got in on the action, too, blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone.
“The first few games, it seemed we were really good one way or the other,” said Harcey, who also had 20 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. “I think we showed tonight that if we put it together, we can be really dangerous.”
“We were super physical in practice this week,” Logan coach Casey Knoble added. “We just knew we had to up our physicality if we want to make a run here. And the boys responded.”
The Rangers do indeed want to make a run, and making the playoffs for the second year in a row isn’t out of the question. But sitting at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MVC, Logan has little room for error. The Rangers will need more complete games down the stretch against a schedule that isn’t a cakewalk.
The good news for Logan is that it has already played two of the conference’s top teams: Onalaska and Sparta. But the Rangers play Central (3-2, 1-1) next week, and the Red Raiders, led by Johnny Davis, are still potent without the injured Jordan Davis.
“They’ve got good offensive weapons,” Knoble said.
As does Holmen (4-1, 3-0), which is averaging 31.6 points per game. Logan will take on the Vikings on the road in Week 7 before hosting Tomah (2-3, 0-3) to end the regular season.
At this critical juncture, Knoble is happy with the progress his team made against West Salem (0-5, 0-2) and the momentum it will be carrying as it fights to get above .500 in the MVC. He also knows there is work to be done, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got plenty to improve on,” Knoble said. “Our fakes, sustaining blocks, putting more into our passing game.”
That passing game is now on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Josh Waite, who took over for Julian Erickson during last week’s game. Knoble likes what Waite adds to the offense and that the switch allows Erickson, who had a pass breakup on a fourth down on Friday, to focus on defense.
As Waite continues to adjust to taking over the starting role, the ground game — particularly Harcey, who matched West Salem’s rushing total as a team in the first half by himself (76 yards) — is carrying the load. But even the Rangers’ rushing attack has room for improvement.
After piling up 151 rushing yards in the first half against the Panthers, Logan ran for just 43 yards in the second half, and Harcey coughed up the ball twice — once in the first half and once in the second — in West Salem territory.
But in the first half, the Rangers showed they can be, as Harcey put it, dangerous. If able to replicate that performance, qualifying for the playoffs might be in the cards, and that starts next week against Central. When asked if he’s excited about playing the Red Raiders, Harcey smiled and gave a simple answer.
“Very much so.”