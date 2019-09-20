Logan High School senior Max Harcey didn’t have time to think, nor did he need to.
After West Salem quarterback Noah LaFleur and running back Therrick Roberts muffed the handoff on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, the ball was on the turf at Harcey’s feet. He scooped it up and took it 23 yards to the house to give the Rangers a quick eight-point lead after the two-point conversion.
“I just picked it up and started running,” Harcey said.
A poor snap on West Salem’s next play gave the ball back to Logan, which capitalized on a short field and used a 6-yard touchdown run by Harcey eight plays later to expand the lead.
The Rangers rode that early lead and a stout performance from their defense en route to a 28-0 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at Swanson Field. The win was Logan’s first in the MVC this season and an important one if it wants to make a WIAA playoff run.
“We were really hoping for a fast start,” said Logan coach Casey Knoble, whose team is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MVC. “We came out of a tough game where we didn’t play very well last week. … It really helped boost our confidence.”
The Rangers’ fast start wasn’t over with Harcey’s second trip to the end zone.
On the ensuing possession, Logan forced a West Salem turnover on downs in the Rangers’ half of the field. Logan marched 61 yards in nine plays, thanks in large part to a 29-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Josh Waite to Jaylon Patterson on a third-and-7, to go up 22-0 with 1:07 left in the first quarter. Harcey again finished that drive, this time with a 1-yard TD run.
Harcey, who matched the Panthers’ rushing total as a team in the first half by himself (76 yards), finished with 20 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns to go with his scoop and score.
“I want to do whatever I can for my team,” Harcey said of his performance. “If that means, touches, great. If that means blocking, even better.”
In addition to finding success on both sides of the ball, Logan got a big play from its special teams when Jonah Gruen blocked a West Salem punt and fell on it in the end zone extend the Rangers’ lead to 28-0 late in the first half.
Knoble would have liked to have seen more out of his offense in the second half — Logan gained only 54 yards after half, compared to 201 in the first half — but the Rangers’ defense held the Panthers, who totaled 203 yards of offense, in check.
Knoble knows there are things to clean up — Harcey had two fumbles, both in West Salem territory — but he likes the momentum his team has going into next week’s matchup with Central (3-2, 1-1).
“It’s going to be a good, old-fashioned slugfest,” he said. “It’s just going to be a fun game.”
Meanwhile, the Panthers (0-5, 0-2 will still be searching for their first win of the season when they host Sparta (4-1, 2-1) next week.